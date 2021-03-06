The Saratoga American Legion Post 54 held a fund-raising benefit for Saratoga resident Marty Lofland on Feb. 20.
Lofland has had major medical expenses — including his major surgery in Salt Lake City for a ruptured aorta. As a result of that surgery, his kidneys were damaged, requiring him to go on kidney dialysis three times a week in Laramie, according to Deb Clark, Post Adjutant.
Over $6,000 was raised through a variety of means, during the Saturday afternoon activities.
A cornhole tournament was part of the activities, with 13 teams competing for the prize money. The winners, TK Skraasttad and Logan Adams donated back their winnings to the fundraiser.
There was also plenty of food and drink for all at this lively event, with $5 lunches provided by the Sons of the Legion. This money was also donated back.
Mark Laman was the auctioneer for this fundraiser and raised $4,120. Additional cash donations added another $950. The cornhole tournament winnings of $225 were also donated back. Money and tips raised from food sales during the event raised an additional $210 and 15% of the bar proceeds were also donated.
The auction contained some 30 items including three different baskets of meat, both domestic and wild; outdoor activities; donations from Saratoga merchants; as well as local art works; football memorabilia; children’s toys; and assorted other items. A float trip with Kelly McAlister was the highest bid item, at $650 and the meat boxes raised $300, said Laman.
An additional meat box of both domestic and wild meat was donated to the Loflands, for their personal use, by Logan Adams and Corson Kerbs.
A private effort, Facebook posted fundraiser at the Legion, by bartender Mark Laman, on Feb. 13, raised an additional $500 for Marty and Jean from tips alone.