In the parking lot of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County’s Family Practice Clinic, a blue and gray motor vehicle stretched out for forty feet and gleamed in the sunlight like a luxurious tour bus. But instead of delivering a beloved musical group or a busload of tourists, this clinic-on-wheels will deliver much-needed healthcare to the rural communities of Carbon County.
It was a sunny and crisp Dec. 21 when the CEO and the Board of Trustees of the Memorial Hospital of Carbon County gathered in front of the brightly colored bus and formally introduced their brand new mobile clinic. The ribbon cutting was met with enthusiastic cheers from the small crowd of community members and hospital employees who joined to show their support and tour the new quarters.
According to Ken Harman, Chief Executive Officer of MHCC, this mobile clinic was the brainchild of Collin McDonald, the hospital’s Director of Compliance, Quality, and Risk.
“This has been a dream of mine since I got here [to the hospital]. I want to be able to provide care to all of our citizens in Carbon County,” said McDonald. A mobile clinic seemed like an ideal solution to a pervasive rural healthcare problem. If people could not travel from the far corners of the county, then MHCC decided that they would bring the hospital to those communities.
The opportunity to build a mobile clinic came in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic. Harman noted that they received the funding through a $350,000 grant from the Wyoming State Loan and Investment Board (SLIB) in July 2020. This grant money came from the Federal CARES Act funding and is intended to give money to small businesses, and to allow businesses to implement necessary equipment and processes in the fight against COVID-19. Harman emphasized that they could not have acquired this mobile clinic without the support of Governor Gordon’s administration and the Wyoming SLIB.
Stephanie Hinkle, the mkarketing, communications and foundation director for the hospital, explained that they plan to initially use the clinic to perform COVID-19 test swabbing and administer vaccinations. The space also provides a separate space for COVID-19 symptomatic patients, which means these patients will not have to enter the family practice buildings. This improves safety for all patients and staff.
“We are always looking for ways to grow and improve our services,” Hinkle said. She added that this clinic was one positive thing that came out of the pandemic, and is something that will have lasting positive impact on healthcare in the county.
Beyond the pandemic, the future of the mobile clinic looks bright. Hinkle noted that they plan to use the clinic to perform school physicals, administer flu vaccines, and provide primary care in hard-to-reach locations. She added that they have plans to form a small clinic in Baggs, WY. Until that physical location is set up, they can use the mobile structure to provide care.
Harman sees the clinic as an opportunity to provide quality healthcare to historically underserved communities. While they recently built a new clinic in Saratoga, there are still other locations they could not reach. A clinic on wheels is one solution to providing healthcare for the entire county.
Harman said, “Providing quality healthcare to all of Carbon County is our hospital’s mission statement, and this new clinic directly serves that mission.”
Harman led a tour of the mobile clinic, which was designed and built by CT Coachworks based in Riverside, California. It is modern, sleek, and comfortable on the inside. There are two fully equipped examine rooms, a patient intake and waiting area, a restroom, and a lab to draw blood. It is set up with WiFi, and is also wheelchair accessible.
“We also made sure it was insulated,” Harman added. After all, the clinic would be traversing the Wyoming landscape and will need to provide a warm, welcoming space even in the midst of winter.
The schedule for the clinic is currently being developed, and will be released to the public when it is set. When that happens, keep your eyes on the horizon for the arrival of MHCC’s bright, blue bus.