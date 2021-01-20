On Jan. 4, Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC) announced that they will continue their drive-thru COVID-19 testing in conjunction with Carbon County School District No. 1 (CCSD1). Testing will be offered at the CCSD1 bus barn located at 1600 Harshman St. in Rawlins. Since Dec. 1, MHCC and CCSD1 have been offering drive-thru testing as a way to combat the spread of the virus in Carbon County.
Testing will be offered Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays from 10 a.m. – 12 p.m. Testing will stop promptly at noon each day in order to allow adequate time for the swabs to be tested. Appointments are not required. While all testing is free, there is a suggested $20 donation to help cover labor and shipping costs. Those who come to be tested will be required to fill out forms, which can be found on the MHCC website at imcc.com. The forms are located at the bottom of the page under the heading “COVID-19 Testing.”
In order to prevent the spread of COVID-19, Carbon County Public Health continues to recommend that citizen follow common-sense steps such as washing hands frequently, covering coughs and sneezes, and wearing a face mask in public places per Carbon County Public Health order.
As of Jan. 13, Carbon County Public Health reported that there have been a total of 1,006 lab-confirmed cases in Carbon County. There have been 15 COVID-19-related deaths in the county.