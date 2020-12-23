Wyoming residents now have more time to review the first of the governor’s migration corridor plans, which covers the Platte Valley in Carbon County.
The Wyoming Game and Fish has extended the public comment period on the Platte Valley Mule Deer Migration Corridor Draft Biological Risk and Opportunity Assessment, after a member of the working group tasked with reviewing the effectiveness of corridor designation requested more time to gather input from Wyoming residents.
Kara Choquette, who represents industry on the working group, said that there appeared to be low participation from landowners in the affected area, and asked for more time for the public to review the dense document at the working group’s first meeting on Dec. 11. On Friday, the Game and Fish announced an extension through Jan. 15, 2021. The draft assessment is available on the Game and Fish website, as is an online survey and comment form.
“This is a new process to all of us, so I’m going to ask the public to please bear with us as we go through this,” Carbon County Commissioner John Espy, who also sits on the working group, said at Dec. 11 meeting. “We are learning as we go here too.”
The Platte Valley mule deer migration corridor is located in Carbon County in south-central Wyoming, and includes deer hunt areas 78 and 79 on the west slope of the Medicine Bow Mountains and hunt area 81 on the east slope of the Sierra Madre Range. Elevation in the corridor ranges from 6,600 feet along the North Platte River to 9,500 feet in the Snowy Range.
The region was recognized as a designated migration corridor as part of Gov. Mark Gordon’s 2020 Migration Corridor Executive Order. The Platte Valley is home to 12,000 mule deer that winter in the valley and move to summer ranges in the Snowy Range, Sierra Madres and foothills of North Park, Colo. The corridor includes public and private lands. The top concern for the corridor is maintaining connectivity between seasonal ranges.
The biological risk and opportunity assessment is being reviewed by the working group, which includes seven Wyoming residents representing industry to agricultural to economic and conservation interests. It provides an overview of the challenges and opportunities along the 80-mile corridor, which makes up one of the most crucial pathways in the state for spring and fall mule deer movements.
A hard copy of the comment form can be downloaded and mailed to Wyoming Game and Fish Department, c/o Embere Hall, 1212 S. Adams Street, Laramie, WY 82070. Comments will be accepted through Jan.15, 2021, and will contribute to the final assessment, slated to be completed in early 2021.