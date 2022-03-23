People in the Saratoga area may have felt the earth move a little in the early morning hours Saturday.
About 7 minutes before 4 a.m., a magnitude 3.8 earthquake was recorded southeast of the Carbon County town 3.2 miles west-northwest of Ryan Park, according to the Wyoming Geological Survey.
While no damage has been reported, the temblor was definitely felt in and around the area. The state Geological Survey reports that since the quake, 22 people have reported feeling the ground shake.
The earthquake happened at a depth of 10.1 kilometers, while the intensity at magnitude 3.8 resisters as a IV and on the lower end of the scale, the agency reports. At that level, shaking is considered light and doesn’t cause damage. That’s on a scale where a VII would cause very strong shaking and moderate damage and X+ is extreme shaking with very heavy damage.
While feeling the ground shake so far above sea level isn’t usual, it’s also not unprecedented, said Seth Wittke, a geologist with the Wyoming Geological Survey office in Laramie.
A quake of that magnitude is “more rare than anything,” he said, adding that historically, “it’s not that unusual. In the last 30 or 40 years, there have been about a dozen earthquakes around the Saratoga Valley.”
Most of those quakes have been in the 3.0 to 3.5 magnitude range, he said.
“Based on historic records, it’s not out of the ordinary, but it doesn’t happen very often,” he said.
The earthquake was definitely strong enough to be felt in and around Saratoga, which is being confirmed by reports to the agency.
Anyone concerned it’s a warning a more damaging earthquake may be on the way can relax, Wittke said. While never a sure thing, it’s unlikely a major event is on the horizon for the area.
“There’s nothing (around the area) like California’s kind of faults,” he said. “There are faults, but nothing noted as high-hazard.”