...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming.
WHEN...Until 1 PM MDT Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from distant wildfires across the western
United States.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Military training exercise to prompt closure of US 287 north of Rawlins
The Wyoming Department of Transportation is joining other state and local agencies in supporting a multi-state “Rally in the Rockies” military training exercise.
The exercise will happen in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming using a variety of cargo and fighter aircraft, along with ground crews from other service branches, according to a DOT press release.
To support a segment of this training exercise, WYDOT and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will close U.S. Highway 287/Wyoming Highway 789 between Rawlins and Lamont to all traffic from about 6-9 a.m. Sept. 13.
Motorists are advised to plan an alternate route or travel time to avoid delays from the closure.
“WYDOT values all of its partnerships, including supporting the armed forces,” said WYDOT Director Luke Reiner. “We’re happy to support the Air Force in this important training endeavor and hope the traveling public is understanding of the delays.”
Motorists may see military presence along the highway before and after the exercise. Also, low-flying aircraft will likely be visible near Rawlins and Guernsey, among other areas.
The training exercise is not open to the public and there will not be any public parking or services at or near the training site.