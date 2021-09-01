The Wyoming Department of Transportation is joining other state and local agencies in supporting a multi-state “Rally in the Rockies” military training exercise.

The exercise will happen in Colorado, Utah and Wyoming using a variety of cargo and fighter aircraft, along with ground crews from other service branches, according to a DOT press release.

To support a segment of this training exercise, WYDOT and the Wyoming Highway Patrol will close U.S. Highway 287/Wyoming Highway 789 between Rawlins and Lamont to all traffic from about 6-9 a.m. Sept. 13.

Motorists are advised to plan an alternate route or travel time to avoid delays from the closure.

“WYDOT values all of its partnerships, including supporting the armed forces,” said WYDOT Director Luke Reiner. “We’re happy to support the Air Force in this important training endeavor and hope the traveling public is understanding of the delays.”

Motorists may see military presence along the highway before and after the exercise. Also, low-flying aircraft will likely be visible near Rawlins and Guernsey, among other areas.

The training exercise is not open to the public and there will not be any public parking or services at or near the training site.

