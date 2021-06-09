Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THURSDAY TO MIDNIGHT MDT THURSDAY NIGHT... * WHAT...Southwest winds 35 to 45 mph with gusts up to 60 mph expected. * WHERE...Lower elevations of Carbon and Albany counties. This includes but is not limited to Rawlins, Saratoga, Elk Mountain, Laramie, and Shirley Basin. * WHEN...10 AM MDT Thursday until Midnight MDT Thursday night. * IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong crosswinds will be hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including campers and tractor trailers. In addition, high winds combined with hot and dry conditions will lead to extremely critical fire weather conditions. Any new fires could spread rapidly. Burning of any kind of strongly discouraged! PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A High Wind Warning means a hazardous high wind event is expected or occurring. Sustained wind speeds of at least 40 mph or gusts of 58 mph or more can lead to property damage. &&