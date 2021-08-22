...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT MONDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.in effect until 1 PM MDT Monday.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...All of southeast Wyoming
WHEN...Now until 1pm MDT Monday
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from fires in the Western U.S.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
Major League Baseball is ending a 70-year relationship with trading card company Topps after signing a new partnership with a rival company.
The loss of the MLB partnership immediately scuttled a deal announced earlier this year that would have made Topps a publicly traded company.
The special-purpose acquisition company Mudrick Capital Acquisition Corporation II said Friday that its agreement to merge with Topps to take the company public was terminated by mutual agreement after it found out that MLB and the league's players' union would not be renewing their respective agreements with The Topps Co. when they come up for renewal at the end of 2025 and 2022, respectively.
ESPN reported on Thursday that it obtained a memo from the Major League Baseball Players Association that a company created by the sports merchandise company Fanatics that has yet to be named will be the exclusive licensee for baseball cards once its current licensing agreements expire at the end of next year. The Fanatics deal also includes the players' unions for the National Basketball League and the National Football League, ESPN reported.
Fanatics did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
The proposed deal with Mudrick would've made Topps a public company. Topps, which was bought in 2007 by former Disney CEO Michael Eisner through his firm, The Tornante Co., said in a prepared statement on Friday that it will now remain private.
Topps said that it expects to be able to make substantially all its current licensed baseball products through 2025.
The company, created in 1938, is best known for baseball cards. But Topps also makes products for Major League Soccer, UEFA Champions League, Bundesliga, National Hockey League, Formula 1, Star Wars and WWE and Garbage Pail Kids. Its confections division has brands including Ring Pop, Push Pop and Bazooka bubble gum.