They gather at the starting line. Cynthia Dywan, adult recreation program supervisor at the Laramie Community Recreation Center, gives the countdown. In front, the men in the expert division look serious as the first group to take off. All appear to be chomping at the bit to get out front first.
“Five, four, three, two, one, go!” Dywan shouts.
The scattering of spectators hoot and holler as the men take off. Their goal is to get around the 20-mile course of dirt and rock single-track as fast as they can.
In succession, the different age and skill levels take off at Dywan’s signal, all dashing out of the gate with the same focus and determination as the elite men. Race distances vary by division, going from 2.5 to 20 miles, but all riders head up the hill on the Schoolyard trails just east of Laramie.
This is the second mountain bike race in the 2022 Gem City Mountain Bike Series put on by the city of Laramie Recreation Department. With two more races to go, it is the halfway point in the series for those opting to enter all four races and vie for the highest point total by the end.
On this warm and breezy Tuesday evening, about 30 mountain bikers show up to test their mettle. While 52 were entered, some must have changed their mind, possibly because of the heat and breeze. It is a diverse bunch, ranging in age from 14 to 73.
This is the second year the city of Laramie hosts the event, picking it up from the former Laramie Mountain Bike Series that ran Tuesday nights on the trails at the Happy Jack Recreation Area. That series took a hiatus because of COVID-19, with the break turning into a decision to end the event.
That’s when Dywan and the city stepped up to take it on again. Moving it from Pole Mountain to the Schoolyard trails means competitors can just bike from their own homes rather than having to drive up to the Pole Mountain trails.
Among the racers is Laramie resident Casey Wood. He competed in the 2021 series as a beginner and now is in the intermediate men’s category. He has the distinction of being the second oldest competitor in this day’s race.
“The series is great fun and it gives me something to work toward,” Woods said. “Today’s course is 10 miles for my category. It includes a couple of steep sections where I’m not sure if I’ll have to get off and walk or not. I guess I’ll find out.”
Wood said he never participated when the series was on Pole Mountain since he didn’t want to hassle driving there first.
“This is great that I can just pedal over from my house to get to the course,” Wood said. “I always hate having to drive to bike; with these great trails I can bike to bike.”
Laramie resident John Hennings is known in the Laramie mountain biking scene as a tough competitor who is hard to beat. This evening is no exception when he crosses the finish line burning up the trail a good 12 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher in the elite men’s category.
“It was a lot of fun,” Hennings said after the event. “The wind going up Pilot Hill made the suffering a bit longer than I would have liked, though.”
Also finishing top in her category was Elizabeth “ET” Traver in the beginner women’s event. While she was the only competitor in the category, she still gave it her all and crossed the finish line with a final sprint at the end.
“It was a good time,” Traver said. “I have not been biking much, so my legs sure felt it.”
Traver said she moved away from Laramie and now lives in Alaska, but had a break in her work there and returned to the Gem City in time to participate in the race.
“These trails are just great to have next to town,” Traver said. “The new trail that was on today’s course was especially interesting.”
Devin Jones is fairly new to Laramie, having moved here from Nevada. He came in third in the intermediate men’s category and finished with a huge grin.
Jones encourages others to give the race a go with two more scheduled for the series. The next is July 26, with the final race Aug. 9. Racers need not enter all four races; they can pick and choose which ones to go for.
“Do it,” Jones said. “It’s a great opportunity to get outside, have a good time and push yourself.”