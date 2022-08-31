grizzly pi

Human encroachment into some areas are making Wyoming's moth-eating bears shy away from their favorite snack.

 Wyoming Fish and Game File

ABSAROKA RANGE — Andy Pils was silent as he scanned with his Vortex spotting scope, its lens focused on a steep, talus-covered mountainside some 2.5 miles away.

Two weeks before, 10 grizzly bears were clustered together in the same area flipping rocks and lapping up moths, but on this early August day, zero grizzlies were visible. Pils soon realized why.

