Memorial Hospital of Carbon County is offering monoclonal antibody therapy as a treatment option for people at high risk of becoming severely ill from COVID-19.
This treatment can significantly reduce the risk of COVID-19 progressing to severe and needing hospitalization. The treatment also can shorten the duration symptoms.
The infusion of monoclonal antibodies pairs with the body’s immune system and natural defense mechanisms to target the COVID-19 virus and prevent it from entering human cells. In addition, the antibody proteins cause the virus to be broken down by the immune system and then cleared from the body.
Infusions are scheduled upon physician orders and the following criteria:
• Positive SARS-CoV-2 test result and/or exposure and
• Age older than 12 and weight more than 40 kg and
• High risk of progressing to severe disease based on clinical assessment
Criteria for identifying patients at higher risk include the following:
• BMI greater than 25 kg
• Chronic kidney disease, diabetes, immunosuppressive disease or current
• immunosuppressive treatment
• Age 65 or older
• Pregnancy
• Cardiovascular disease
• Sickle cell
• Chronic lung disease
• Congenital or acquired heart disease
• Neurodevelopmental disorders
• Asthma, reactive airway or other chronic respiratory disease
For more information about monoclonal outpatient infusions or if you feel you are a candidate, contact your primary care provider.