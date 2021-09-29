...AIR QUALITY ALERT IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 PM MDT WEDNESDAY...
The following message is transmitted on behalf of the Wyoming
Department of Environmental Quality, Air Quality Division and the
Wyoming Department of Health.
WHAT...Air Quality Alert for Wildfire Smoke.
WHERE...Most of Carbon County in south central Wyoming
WHEN...100 PM Tuesday until 100 PM Wednesday.
IMPACTS...Heavy smoke from western United States wildfires.
HEALTH INFORMATION...The Wyoming Department of Health recommends the
elderly, young children, and individuals with respiratory problems
avoid excessive physical exertion and minimize outdoor activities
during this time. Wildfire smoke is made up of a variety of
pollutants, including particulate matter and ozone, which can cause
respiratory health effect. Although these people are most
susceptible to health impacts, the Department of Health also advises
that everyone should avoid prolonged exposure to poor air quality
conditions.
CURRENT CONDITIONS...The Wyoming Department of Environmental
Quality, Air Quality Division offers near real-time air quality data
for Wyoming's monitoring stations and health effects information to
help the public interpret current conditions. Current air quality
conditions across the state of Wyoming can be found at
http://www.wyvisnet.com/
These three new homes placed in Medicine Waters Village mobile home park on the west side of Saratoga last week are already rented and ready to have their utilities hooked up.
Mike Wagner of Belleville, Kansas, one of the three long-haul drivers for Bennett Truck Transport of McDonough, Ga., who delivered three new Solitaire manufactured homes 1,000 miles to Saratoga from Texas.
RICHARD HODGES/FOR THE TIMES
With the arrival of three new Solitaire modular homes last week, the Medicine Waters Village mobile home park on the west side of Saratoga is full.
The park, located along the west side of 13th Street, contains 71 spaces and all units of housing, most of them rentals, are occupied. The three new units were rented before they arrived.
The new modular homes were placed on empty spaces along the west row of the park that has been vacant and only used sporadically until this year. This last row of the park has received nine new homes this year and is full, said longtime park manager Patty Ramirez.
These three-bedroom, two-bath, 1,152-square-foot homes are initially built in a Solitaire factory in Ojinaga, Chihuahua, Mexicom, across the Rio Grande River from Presidio, Texas. From there, they are moved to be finished and made ready for delivery across the United States.
The new homes were picked up in Presidio and hauled to Saratoga, a distance of just over 1,000 miles, by contract drivers for Bennett Truck Transport of McDonough, Georgia. The trip took almost a week.
The drivers live Colorado, Kansas and Arkansas and work together regularly hauling homes across the West. When they finished this delivery, they left for their homes and some time off.
Completely finished, as soon as the new homes are properly blocked, they can be hooked up to utilities and then insulated skirting will be installed to protect the hookups. Move-in can happen as soon as the stairs with small decks are built for the front and back doors and a storage shed is set for each unit.
The finish work is done by local contractors.
Medicine Waters Village is owned by Ascentia Property Management Co. of Littleton, Colorado. Ascentia, in business since 1974, operates manufactured housing communities in seven states. In addition to this site in Saratoga, Ascentia owns four mobile home parks in Rawlins.
Now that the park is full, can Medicine Waters be expanded? Ascentia owns undeveloped land on the south side of the park facing the new hospital site, but has no plans to develop the site at this time, said Ramirez. The land to the west and north of the park is privately owned.