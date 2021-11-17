Some 25 people shivered in a cold breeze at 37 degrees on an overcast Veterans Day afternoon for the unveiling of a new mural at Legion Park next to Lollypops on Bridge Avenue in Saratoga.
The new military-themed mural was commissioned by the Platte Valley Arts Council earlier this year to honor all Platte Valley veterans.
Local artist Dianne Johannson of Sinclair was commissioned by the Arts Council to paint the 8- by 12-foot mural. Johannson was assisted in the painting work over several months by her daughter, Sarah Johannson. The mural was painted in Sinclair’s closed elementary school. The whole Johannson family, including the grandchildren, participated in the design and creation of the three-panel mural, said Dianne.
The unveiling presentation was made by Alyson Sneddon, president of the Platte Valley Arts Council. The Saratoga Town Council was among those elected officials, local and federal, who were invited to attend the ceremony.
Councilwoman D’Ron Campbell and Councilman Jon Nelson, along with representatives from American Legion Post 54 and numerous veterans were among those who attended the ceremony.
The Legion post is named for Angus England, who died in World War I. Legion Park is owned and maintained by Post 54.
U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyoming, while invited, was unable to attend, but sent a thank you letter read by Sneddon.
In part it said, “103 years ago, at the 11th hour on the 11th day of the 11th month, an armistice agreement was agreed to which signified the end of what was then thought to be ‘The War to End All Wars.’
“While the signing of the Treaty of Versailles a few months later formally ended World War I, we point to Nov. 11, 1918, as the day that we commemorate those who served and those who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country during the Great War.
“Over the next several decades, our brave service members were called back again on a large scale to defend and promote freedom in Europe and in Asia. Once our involvement in Korea had ended, it was decided that Nov. 11 would be known as Veterans Day as a way to honor American veterans of all wars.
“Today is a day to remember that the freedoms that we enjoy do come at a price. We must never forget the sacrifices that were made by the men and women who have served in our nation’s Armed Forces. We owe it to them to honor their memory not just today, but every day.”
After the unveiling, the attendees adjourned to the warmth of the Platte Valley Community Center for pie and coffee.