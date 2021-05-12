The City of Rawlins is proud to announce the selection of Michael Ward as Rawlins police chief. He will start this summer.
“Mike is going to be an incredible asset to our community. As a third generation police officer, Mike emanates a profound commitment to public service,” City Manager Shawn Metcalf said. “He is a very personable, professional and service-oriented leader.
“His attention to detail and recall abilities were like nothing I’ve ever seen before, he reminded me of a real-life Sherlock Holmes. His dedication to caring for the community he serves shone throughout his interview,” Metcalf said.
Ward is currently the Commander of the 6th District of Montgomery County, Maryland’s Department of Police. This includes running all police activities within the district including patrol; investigations; traffic and school; and community resource officers for a population of almost 159,000. He worked up through the ranks from patrol officer to captain of his department’s Criminal Investigations Division to his current office of Commander.
He was selected to attend the U.S. Naval Postgraduate School for his master’s degree, funded entirely by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, and received numerous internal and external awards in his career.
“My wife and I are so excited that we get to live and work in Rawlins. The people are the biggest attraction for us. It is a great community, and we are excited to get back to the mountains and cooler weather,” Ward said. I am honored that you have placed your trust in me to lead the men and women of our Police Department.”