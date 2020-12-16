Nestled in a little corner shop at 128 E. Bridge Ave. in Saratoga, County 6 Clothing Co. is open just in time for Christmas.
Inside, shoppers will find locally-branded drinkware, T-shirts, kids’ clothing and stickers, most featuring whimsical sayings and local slogans that have given residents of the Upper North Platte River Valley a sense of identity. There’s the hoodie that reads “Good Times Valley” and the T-shirt with the beloved slogan “This is Wyoming. Act Accordingly.” Other products feature a simple graphic, the number six and the letter “c” intertwined, representing Carbon County as a whole.
“We picked the name County 6, because while I have an attachment to the Platte Valley, we are a celebration of the whole county,” store owner Danny Burau, who also runs Firewater Public House in Saratoga, said. “We’re developing graphics that are about other parts of the county and other towns, because this is really about sharing the love and the pride in this whole county.”
Calling County 6 a Wyoming lifestyle brand, Burau has been thinking about placemaking and local identity for a long time, both in terms of giving locals a sense of identity and creating a product for tourists to take home. Burau has been a member of the Carbon County Visitors Council for over a year, representing the Saratoga area.
“There is a desire to buy cool momentos from a visit to the valley, and so we’re going to focus on the breadth of County 6, with the Snowies and the Sierra Madres and Saratoga, Encampment and Riverside,” Burau said. “The graphics will focus on all places in Carbon County, and we’ll have tech clothing and basic things like a camp mug.”
Calling the merchandise section at Firewater his test market, Burau said he plans to watch what sells at County 6 and expand from there. At the new shop, there is space for more inventory, sizes and colors, while offering the same level of quality products.
“We’ll see what people are interested in as we go. We’ve seen such a positive response to the things we have done at Firewater. That was our test market, effectively, of, ‘I think people will be interested in this’,” Burau said. “Some is a nod to the outdoors: ‘We need the tonic of the wilderness,’ a Thoreau quote, is just a nice way of speaking to why my family moved here. We have the greater access to the outdoors, and we are able to do this playful, well-designed stuff that we are excited to wear.
“We are so proud to be here, and this is an opportunity for us to show that,” Burau said. “Hopefully other people like it as well.”