The City of Rawlins is now the proud owner of a new fine bubble aeration system for its wastewater treatment. It replaces the old aeration system, which had deteriorated over time and was no longer adequate. The old system’s circulation pumps were no longer operable, and the air emulsion tubes were broken beyond repair.
The project was completed on time and under budget. In fact, with teamwork and collaboration amongst the engineers and public works employees, the project cost under $350,000 — less than half the the original estimated cost of $730,000. The project was a structural and financial success thanks to the teamwork involved.
“It was a really great team effort on behalf of our employees, Environmental Dynamics International who created the system and our engineer,” said Public Works Operational Manager Danielle Gross.
The new aeration system reduces the sludge content in the lagoons by 60%, which equates to approximately $1 million in savings because the city no longer has to pay for sludge removal.
“An aeration system puts air into the [wastewater] ponds, and small bugs or microbes eat that bacteria and organic material and digest the waste,” said Gross.
Additionally, the system will cut power usage in the lagoons by half, which will result in long-term cost savings for taxpayers. It also allows the city to meet the Wyoming’s Department of Environmental Quality standard more easily and efficiently.
Gross said that while the average citizen likely doesn’t think about wastewater treatment on a daily basis, it’s a critical part of a city’s infrastructure and contributes directly to everyone’s quality of life and safety.
To the average person, a new wastewater treatment system may not initially seem like something to celebrate, but it does, and people should be "flush" with pride.
“We are bubbling with excitement, pun intended," said Mira Miller, City of Rawlins community relations coordinator.