LARAMIE — Wonder what happened in Wyoming last year? Visit the “COVID-19 in Wyoming” website at www.sites.google.com/wyo.gov/covidinwy/home to catch a glimpse of the past.
This new website shows some of the many fascinating donations shared with the Wyoming State Archives, Wyoming State Museum and University of Wyoming’s American Heritage Center that help tell the history of the pandemic in Wyoming.
Over the past year, people throughout Wyoming sent in their stories and shared their experiences about what living through COVID-19 has been like. Included on the website are photos of homemade masks; COVID monologues from a performing arts studio; website messages from state officials; interviews of college students; protest photos; and television ads. These examples show the many ways the pandemic had an impact on life and illustrate how people are coping and thriving.
Bringing together these stories paints a picture for what future generations see, hear and understand about this unique time. With the new online platform, the Wyoming community can easily see the not-too-distant past and get some perspective on how far we’ve come since early 2020.
If you want to add your own story, or for more information, email State Archivist Kathy Marquis at kathy.marquis@wyo.gov; Jennifer Alexander at jennifer.alexander@wyo.gov; or AHC Archivist Sara Davis at sarad@uwyo.edu.