Stephanie Cherqui and patient Jordan Janz are photographed in 2019 in her research lab in La Jolla, California. Janz knew his gamble on an experimental gene therapy for his rare disease might be paying off when he returned to work and a friend sniffed him. “He said, ‘you have a normal smell, you smell good,’” Janz recalled. “And I’m like, ‘that’s probably the nicest thing you’ve ever said.’” The 22-year-old Canadian man's previous treatment required 40 to 60 pills a day and left him smelling like rotten eggs or stinky cheese