CHEYENNE — Recently appointed State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder told lawmakers on Wednesday that he considers the kindergarten to third grade reading assessment and intervention program bill crucial for Wyoming students.
His testimony was heard in the Senate Education Committee, which spent a large portion of the meeting debating Senate File 32 and listening to public comment. The legislation is meant to address low literacy rates among elementary students, reading assessment requirements and parent involvement.
“I believe with all my heart that the purpose of education in the great classical tradition is to learn to think, in a nutshell,” Schroeder said. “And that all starts with learning how to read.”
The superintendent said his concern was highly influenced by the most recent WY-TOPP assessment results, which revealed there were 45% to 50% of K-3 students below basic reading levels in certain districts.
While legislators and state education advocates provided feedback on the bill throughout the morning, he put an emphasis on finding where literacy struggles began. Schroeder questioned whether it stemmed from leadership at the district level, the reading model being used or even the way professors at universities were teaching budding educators how to instruct kids.
“The challenge has to be to get to the root of the problem, rather than dealing with the symptoms,” he said. “And so, in my understanding of this bill, I would support it because it seems to desire to get to the root of the problem.”
The steps to encourage literacy development in the state start with implementing specific reading assessments and intervention programs approved by the state superintendent’s office. Screeners for signs of dyslexia and other reading difficulties would occur in each of the four quarters in K-3. If a student shows signs of a reading disability, the parent or guardian must be given written notice, as well.
Professional development was a key part of the bill, and $300,000 would be appropriated from the School Foundation Program account to provide payments for school districts.
Starting with the 2022-23 school year, each school district would be required to provide workshops or sessions for teachers to participate in discovering new evidence based literacy instruction and intervention.
Stakeholders differed on how often or in-depth the courses should be. But stakeholders and legislators agreed on the need for providing this resource.
“I just wanted to underscore the importance of the professional development section,” said Wyoming School Boards Association President Brian Farmer. “The discussion that Senator Rothfuss and Senator Ellis were having is really critical to this bill. That’s how we get better.” (Sen. Affie Ellis is a Laramie County Republican. Sen. Chris Rothfuss, an Albany County Democrat, is the minority floor leader.)
The legislation would require studies, reports and data collection to measure its success, including the number of students identified showing signs of dyslexia. The state superintendent would provide updates at each Joint Education Interim Committee during 2022 and 2023, as well as recommendations for reading screeners and assessments.
Lawmakers said the bill was an effort to gain clarity into the cause of low literacy rates and find a solution for supporting students with reading difficulties.
Senate Education Committee Chairman Sen. Charles Scott, R-Casper, said he believes it may take time.
“This bill is to be regarded is just to start on addressing some of the problems,” he said. “We haven’t answered the ‘why’ question. I think it’s the right question to ask, but we haven’t answered it yet. It’s going to take several years to get a more comprehensive answer to that.”