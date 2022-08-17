Technology and the internet have progress to the point of making exploration and traveling as much a virtual pastime as a physical one.

Especially as the COVID-19 pandemic continues and people have altered their electronic entertainment and education habits, small, remote communities are taking advantage this new avenue of digital tourism.

Nici Self Museum

This restored historic Union Pacific caboose is one of the outside attractions that draws people traveling through Centennial to stop in and explore the Nici Self Museum. Now the museum has a new website that offers virtual tours of its items and exhibits.

