While Rawlins residents haven’t been without potable water since a catastrophic failure in March prompted a nearly weeklong boil order, the situation remains dire, the city reports.
Now officials are cracking down on people using too much water to keep their yards and landscaping viable.
The city won’t issue warnings and promise to fine residents $250 “immediately for irrigation violations,” according to a press release announcing the enforcement.
Additionally, if overall water use isn’t curtailed some the city “will likely” be forced to escalate the emergency to a level of “Limited Water Use,” the city reports.
If that happens, “all outdoor irrigation will cease,” according to the press release. “Water restrictions will be in place all summer and may become more strict if flows continue to decrease from the springs and wells.”
Typically, residents use about 1 million gallons of water a day for household-related tasks, the city says. But the city’s water system only has an input of about 1.5 million gallons a day.
In summertime, that usage can triple as people water lawns and gardens.
“Community water use has increased to around 3 million gallons a day while the flows from the springs and wells have decreased, as is common in the summer,” the press release says.
A dry town
Rawlins and Sinclair residents were suddenly left without water March 3 when the system failed and people were notified the area’s water tanks were at “critical levels” and asked to limit their water use. Even so, the tanks were depleted, causing a low-pressure event that led to a boil-water advisory.
According to a city of Rawlins “Water Infrastructure and 2022 Critical Water Event Report” released March 30, it’s estimated it will take three to five years to make all of the necessary repairs to the water infrastructure.
The report states the communities use about 900 gallons of water a minute during the winter, about 1 million gallons a day. During the summer, the report states that even with conservation, it was estimated customers would use 2,800-4,000 gallons a minute, or 4-6 million gallons a day.
“As of late March, without the repairs made in the Sage Creek Basin to the 10,000 feet of woodstave pipeline, we are averaging 1,500 gallons of flow between springs and wells,” the report says. “Although flow will increase with the wood pipeline replacement and with the spring thaw, you can see that we are currently significantly short of meeting our lowest typical summer demands.”
The report also predicted water shortages for summer.
“The reduced flow will be more problematic in 2022 as our reservoirs are not full due to our repairs this winter,” it says.
Restrictions begin
In May, restrictions went into effect as the city also asked people to continue the same collective effort efforts to conserve they did when the system failed.
“Without pulling together to conserve water, our community will likely drain our tanks, experience boil-water advisories and potentially lose fire protection,” according to a city statement announcing the restrictions.
“This obvious shortfall in water supply needs to be taken seriously to have water available to our community,” according to the city’s statement. “If our community waters the same amount as last year during restrictions, we estimate that our water tanks would be completely empty by mid-June.”
While that hasn’t happened and summer usage is still below what was predicted, it hasn’t been enough.
Restrictions include:
• Residences and businesses may only water one day a week before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m. Even-numbered addresses can water on Thursdays and odd-numbered Mondays. When you do water, the city urges no more than 60 minutes of watering for each zone of turf on the designated day. The city will continue to monitor the situation for excessive water use.
• Trees, bushes, gardens, etc. may be watered as needed using a manually operated hose with an automatic shut-off valve before 10 a.m. or after 6 p.m.
• Do not allow water to run onto or pool in gutters, streets and sidewalks.
• Vehicles may be washed only using a manually operated hose with an automatic shut-off valve. Only wash when absolutely necessary and use the minimum amount of water possible.
• Washing parking lots, sidewalks or driveways with water is prohibited except for construction, safety and health reasons.
• Any water that can be conserved will make difference. Even the simple things, such as turning off water while brushing teeth and fixing dripping faucets, will make a difference when done by the whole community.
While when the restrictions were first put in place, the city said it would give violators at least one warning before ticketing. Now, there will be no warnings.
Also, while this week’s release said people would be fined $250, the city could increase that up to $750 for each instance depending on the circumstance.
The city also is taking more measures to conserve and address repairs to its water infrastructure, according to this week’s press release. Those include:
• Temporarily canceling park and cemetery irrigation.
• Minimizing reservoir use.
• Moving water flows to a new 10,000-foot PVC pipe that’s part of its water infrastructure work.
• Contracting engineers to review the city’s Water Pretreatment Plan, which will not be online this season.
• Planning to hire engineers to improve a 32-mile steel transmission line.
• Completing a grant application for more than $7.4 million through the American Rescue Plan Act for wood stave pipeline replacements, pipeline repairs and spring boxes in the Sage Creek Basin.