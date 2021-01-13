The season for ice fishing is here, bringing with it some of Carbon County’s favorite wintertime events.
On Saturday, Mother Mountain Anglers hosted its annual Kids Ice Fishing Day on the Silver Spur Ranch. This weekend, the Saratoga/Platte Valley Chamber of Commerce will host the annual Saratoga Lake Ice Fishing Derby, which draws hundreds of participants each year.
“How do you know if the ice is safe?” Saratoga Game and Fish Warden Biff Burton asked a group at the children’s event Saturday. “Look where you are going. Look on the ice, and go slow.”
Burton said that it’s important to tell someone where you are going before ever going ice fishing.
“Talk to people, go to the fishing shop and ask people if the ice is safe,” Burton said. “But, I don’t like to use the word ‘safe.’ There is no such thing as safe ice. The reason is, the safest ice is clear and hard. What happens in Wyoming is that we get some cold days and some warm days, and then it snows on the ice and you can’t see the conditions.”
There are clues, though, that can tell us how thick the ice is. Once on the ice, go slowly, and make holes as you go with an ice auger or spud bar to check its thickness, Burton said.
“Ice can be thick yesterday but thin today,” he said. “That is why I say there is no such thing as safe ice.”
The first time you go out, go with someone. Tell someone where you are going, and check the ice as you walk out on it. There is equipment you should have to be prepared, Burton added. If you’re unsure about ice strength, wear a life jacket on the ice.
“If you’re not sure when you are going out on ice, throw a life jacket on,” he said. “Once you see that the ice is thick, you don’t have to wear it anymore.”
Ice picks can also be lifesaving. Burton said they can be homemade, and Mother Mountain Anglers event organizer Josh Craig showed his homemade ice picks made of rope, wood and nails.
“I made my own at home,” Craig said. “They’re not as safe as the kind Biff has, but it’s better to have something than it is to have nothing.”
“If you fall through the ice, the best way to get yourself out is to jab through the ice and pull yourself out,” Burton said. “Many people have been saved by these.”
The Saratoga Lake Ice Fishing Derby, which is held every third weekend of January since 1983, was voted “Best Annual Event” in Carbon County in 2017. The event boasts over $6,000 in guaranteed cash prizes and up to $35,000 in additional prizes. Hourly cash awards of $100 will be awarded for the largest fish measured that hour, and the grand prize is $2,000 cash for first place, $1,000 cash for second place and $500 cash for third place.
This year, the Chamber has added three Trophy Trout awards worth up to $35,000. Only three fish will be tagged with special markers, and if they are caught during the two-day tournament hours, the fish could be worth $20,000 or $10,000 or $5,000.
At the Mother Mountain Anglers event, participants aged 6-12 were given an ice fishing rod, bait and one-on-one instruction. Craig thanked the Silver Spur for allowing access on the ranch, and the Carbon County School District #2 Recreation Board.