...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305 AND 307 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
TUESDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305, 307 AND 308 FROM 11 AM TO
8 PM TUESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 303, 304, 305 and 307.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
Weather Alert
...RED FLAG WARNINGS IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305 AND 307 FROM 11 AM TO 8 PM
TUESDAY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCHES IN EFFECT FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY
FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 303, 304, 305, 307 AND 308 FROM 11 AM TO
8 PM TUESDAY...
...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO
8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
...FIRE WEATHER WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY MORNING THROUGH
WEDNESDAY EVENING FOR HIGH WINDS AND LOW HUMIDITY...
* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 303, 304, 305 and 307.
* WIND...Southwest 20 to 25 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH.
* HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent.
* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.
A Fire Weather Watch means that critical fire weather conditions
may develop. Listen for later forecasts and possible Red Flag
Warnings.
&&
BISMARCK, N.D. (AP) — North Dakota wildlife managers are encouraging hunters to take advantage of electronic map tools that can help them identify private land before they venture onto it.
Map resources, mobile apps and printable maps can be found on the Game and Fish Department's website, at gf.nd.gov.
"Each have different strengths, such as some require cell service while others can work offline, others offer the ability to determine who posted the land or a point of contact," said Brian Hosek, business operations manager. "And you can still pull down that print material for those who do not prefer to use these technologies."
The Legislature passed a law this year making electronic posting equal to physical posting and penalties, and defining a fence. It also allows only lawful hunters and anglers to access fenced, unposted land, for hunting and fishing activities only, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
About 7,000 landowners have posted 3.75 million acres — about 8.3% of North Dakota's land area.
Penalties for violating the new law include a $250 noncriminal offense for hunters, anglers and others trespassing on posted land, and misdemeanors for more serious trespassing scenarios, such as property damage or refusing to leave.
ArcGIS Explorer and Avenza are nationally used apps that will show content that Game and Fish publishes, Hosek said. Users will need to search "NDGF" to find the content. The information is included in the published Private Lands Open To Sportsmen map services. This information will appear, as well as public lands including lands enrolled in PLOTS.
OnX Hunt, another nationally used hunting app, has indicated it will include electronically posted land for the 2021 hunting season, according to Game and Fish