After two and a half years of hard work by a dedicated group of local volunteers led by Will Faust, the chairman of the Platte Valley Care Project, the North Platte Valley Medical Center has broken ground on their Critical Access Hospital, located at the intersection of 13th and Bridge Avenue in Saratoga.
This 7.8-acre site for the 42,933 square foot medical facility was donated to the Platte Valley Health Care Project by Paul McCarthy, in the memory of his wife, Jade.
The primary lender for this project, the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Department, finally approved the project after it cleared the last of many hurdles.
The USDA has provided for the projected $22.2 million dollar facility. Local valley residents have provided $4.6 million dollars in match funding, leaving $18,392.000 to be covered by this Rural Development Program.
Construction of this new hospital is expected to take 15 to 16 months with a target move-in date expected shortly following all the necessary inspections, according to Faust.
When completed, this new facility will provide 24-hour walk-in emergency care for the Platte Valley for the first time in many years. Currently, the only 24-hour emergency care in Carbon County is provided at Memorial Hospital in Rawlins.
When the new facility is opened the Platte Valley Clinic, currently located in the Corbett Medical Building at the intersection of Saratoga and South River streets, will move its Clinic into this new structure. Its hours will expand to provide 24-hour medical care and its services will grow to include three to five hospital beds for short-term 96-hour hospital stays in Saratoga.
The clinic will continue or expand to provide medical services such as Advanced imaging, including X-ray, CT and mobile MRI services, as well as onsite laboratories. The staffing for this Center is expected to be one to two full-time doctors and four to six mid-level providers. Facilities will be available for out-of-town medical specialists to visit clients and provide services in town for Platte Valley residents.
Physical and Occupational Therapy currently provided at the Saratoga Care Center will also relocate to this new Medical Center when it opens. This new Center is also required to have an inpatient Pharmacy and Telemedicine services.
Critical Access Hospitals must be limited to 25 acute care inpatient beds or less. This facility will have 25 beds. Twenty of these beds will be reserved for the patients of the Saratoga Care Center. The nursing home will relocate its entire operation from its current location on Holly Avenue, next to Kathy Glode Park, to the new medical center as soon as it is completed.