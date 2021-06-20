Flowers lie at the scene where a driver slammed into spectators at the start of a Pride parade Saturday evening, killing one man and seriously injuring another ON Sunday, June 20, 2021, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Officials said the crash was an accident, but it initially drew speculation that it was a hate crime directed at the gay community. The driver and victims were all members of the Fort Lauderdale Gay Men's Chorus, who were participating in the Wilton Manors Stonewall Pride Parade.