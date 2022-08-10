Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food, as well as some key medications.

Inflationary troubles are impacting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages.

Boomerang writer Kota Babcock contributed to this story. Contact him at kbabcock@laramieboomerang.com.

