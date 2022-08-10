Even dogs and cats are feeling the pinch of inflation and supply chain troubles with higher prices and shortages of pet food, as well as some key medications.
Inflationary troubles are impacting animal rescues and shelters, with some seeing increases in orphaned animals — especially cats — and others wrestling with medication and special diet food shortages.
Higher pet food prices and shortages are also prompting more dog and cat owners to make their own food and snacks. That mirrors other hacks, such as more at-home gardening and backyard farms, to navigate the job losses, inflation and distribution snafus of the coronavirus pandemic.
Pet food prices are up 10.3% compared to a year ago, according to June inflation numbers via the Consumer Price Index. Pet supplies and accessories are up 9.3%. Those are both higher than the overall 9.1% national inflation rate (which is the highest since 1981), according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Laramie hasn’t been immune to the squeeze of inflation and supply shortages. Similar to what has been reported by food pantries, donations and money budgeted for pet food and supplies don’t go nearly as far, said Elena Vargas, office manager for the Laramie Animal Welfare Society.
The local nonprofit cares for, fosters and rehomes pets and has about 175 animals in its system now, she said.
Inflation doesn’t just mean the agency’s money doesn’t go as far, it also has a trickle-down effect of fewer donations of money and supplies, along with fewer adoptions.
For LAWS, it’s meant issues maintaining a consistent supply of various pet foods, said Don Probst, the group’s president. This has been especially true for special-needs animals that have to have certain brands or ingredients in their diets.
Even if the agency could afford to buy enough at higher prices, many times items aren’t available at any price, he said.
“It doesn’t matter how much something costs if there’s none around to buy,” Probst said. “For a lot of things, we can find a Plan B, but we have several animals on prescription diets, and if we can’t get those there is not always an alternative.
“Our fear is that the deeper into it we get, we will be moving to Plan C and D, and eventually we may have to make cuts to programs.”
Gimme shelter
Bob Zoretich, a member of the board of directors for the Langlade County Humane Society in Wisconsin, is among those seeing the trend firsthand.
“Prices are up about 20%. The main thing we usually run out of is kitten food,” Zoretich said.
Like other shelters and animal rescues, the northern Wisconsin center relies on donations from local businesses for food and other items. The shelter currently houses approximately 80 cats and 10 dogs.
He said veterinary and medical costs are also up, and that inflation and economic stresses are resulting in some pet owners giving up their dogs and cats.
“That is a factor,” Zoretich said.
Other dog and cat rescues are also seeing the economy prompt more animal orphans.
Kristine Schellhaas, public relations and digital media manager for the Idaho Humane Society, cites rising housing and apartment prices in the fast-growing Boise and Nampa areas.
“These last few years, we have seen a steady increase in the number of pets surrendered due to the housing crisis here in the Treasure Valley. Unfortunately, approximately 30% of owner surrenders are due to rents being raised in conjunction with landlords curbing the amount of pet-friendly housing in the area,” Schellhaas said. “We have also seen families move in together to share a home, and not all of the family pets get along. In those cases, those pets are making their way to our shelter, as well.”
The Idaho group sees more than 10,000 animals annually, including summer surges, she said.
“It’s not uncommon to receive nearly 500 felines into our shelter during the summer months, many of them vulnerable kittens that need lifesaving medical and foster care,” Schellhaas said.
Housing prices have skyrocketed during the pandemic, and the inflation wave resulting in shortages of affordable housing – including in expensive coastal cities and growth markets such as Idaho, Florida, Arizona and Texas.
‘Anything for kittens’
In Maryland, Leanne Gower is director of the Caroline County Humane Society on the Eastern Shore – about 90 minutes from Baltimore and Washington, D.C.
She’s seen some shortages of special diet pet foods, canned pet foods, and higher prices for gloves, paper towels and other operational items.
Like other rescues and shelters, Gower has seen a surge in animals.
“We are inundated with cats and kittens,” she said, noting a need for kitten formula and heartbeat simulators which remind kittens of their moms and ease anxiety. “Anything for kittens,” she said of her group’s needs.
The shelter currently houses 200 cats and kittens and 15 dogs.
Across the country, Dee Alschuler, director of the Lucky Dog Rescue in Scottsdale, Arizona, is worried about shortages of animal medicines and prescribed diets.
“If you have a dog on, let’s say a special kidney diet, and you can’t get it, it can really leave you and your dog in a bind. Also, some heart meds (Vetmedin) are hard to come by. And that is something that once a dog is on it, you can’t just stop it,” Alschuler said.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration eased some import rules related to Vetmedin in late 2021 to allow for more supplies of the heart drugs. Still Alschuler has seen weeks-long delays for some medicine and supplies.
“That’s not something we can stock up on,” she said.
In Laramie, supply chain issues means LAWS struggles to keep its free pet food pantry stocked. The organization has made several Facebook posts in recent weeks asking for donations, including open pet food items, to fill the pantry for the time being.
Homemade food
Alschuler also has several dogs at home and makes homemade treats for them. She’s part of a wave of at-home cooks preparing foods and snacks for their pets – often in response to higher prices, shortages and concerns about preservatives in store-bought food.
“I love baking for my dogs. It’s so much better,” said Alschuler, who uses pumpkin, oats and very ripe bananas in her dog treat recipes.
Homemade dog and cat food recipes are also showing up on social media. At-home dog food recipes can include proteins such as ground turkey, beef livers and chicken gizzards, as well as onions, brown rice, beans and mixed vegetables, chicken broth and bacon. The homemade stews can also be mixed with dry kibble.
Like other consumers, businesses and nonprofits, Alschuler is frustrated with the higher prices and supply chain shortages and delays. She said her Arizona animal shelter has decreased the number of animals it helps because of all the pandemic impacts.
“This is something you see in countries like Venezuela,” Alschuler said.
She also wants better answers and solutions. “I really wish someone would explain this to me. I hope it’s going to get fixed.”