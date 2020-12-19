Just like the birth of new light at the darkest moment of the season, I received a most amazing gift, one which has also given a new birth to me, one which has brought light to my own darkness, and one which has given me a renewed sense of life.
It has been a little over seven months now since I received the gift of a new liver. I have worked in the medical field for the entirety of my career. I am a nurse by professional training. Nothing in my experience could have ever prepared me to be on the receiving side of medical care in my transplant journey.
My liver disease was first discovered approximately seven years ago, after some routine blood work revealed that I had abnormal lab results. After further studies and a liver biopsy, it was found that I had profound scarring of my liver.
My transplant journey began in earnest around four years ago, when my physician told me it was time I follow up at the Anschutz Transplant Center in Colorado. I was evaluated by a hepatologist, where my diagnosis was further clarified to be Cryptogenic Liver Disease due to possible autoimmune origin or NALFD (non-alcoholic fatty liver disease).
My liver disease worsened about three years ago, after I contracted and became septic from a MRSA infection in my right knee. As I became increasingly more ill, my hepatologist counseled me it was time to be worked up for a liver transplant.
As I became more ill, it became increasingly more difficult for me to work and live my life independently. I developed some confusion related to some hepatic encephalopathy and ultimately had to take a leave from work. My wife, throughout my illness, became my caregiver, my spokeswoman, and ultimately, my memory.
The next phase of my journey began in March of this year, when I was finally placed on the transplant list. By that time, my disease had progressed and my condition began to deteriorate rather rapidly. I had to go to the ER for the first time on Easter Sunday and two more times over the next couple of weeks, as I started going into fulminating liver failure.
On May 11, we got the call that I had been moved to the top of the transplant List. A day and a half later, we were called and told to go to the Anschutz Transplant Center to prepare for a liver transplant, as a possible donor liver had been found. My wife dropped me off the evening of May 13 to get prepared for my transplant surgery. On May 14 I underwent liver transplant surgery.
I am relatively new to my post-transplant journey. There have been a few challenges to overcome, as I continue to recover and heal physically, emotionally, and spiritually. I find myself at this new juncture in my life, optimistic and enthusiastic about what lies ahead.
I know that I would not be here today if it were not for the amazing love of my wife, the gift of my Donor and my Donor Family, the talented surgeons, physicians, nurses, and staff at Anschutz, my Ivinson Hospital family, and all the many family and friends who offered all their prayers and support.
I am eternally grateful! There are no words to convey the depth of gratitude I feel for the gift that has been given me and my family and for this renewed chance at life! It is my hope that through my living and continued work with others, I can honor the gift that has been given to me.
The gift of my donor and his family will continue to live on within me and within the legacy of my family. We have started what will no doubt become a holiday tradition. We purchased a porcelain ornament in memory of my donor and his family to hang in our Christmas tree. The ornament has the inscription: “Every soul knows its way home.” We will hang this ornament every Christmas to remind us of the extraordinary gift received, and of the light and life rekindled this year.
If you want to give the most wonderful present this season, I would encourage you to give the gift of life; become an organ and tissue donor. You could give another person a gift beyond imagining, the most important gift of their life.
How to become a donor
It is easy to sign up to be an organ and tissue donor. Go to DonateLifeWyoming.org, or you can spread gratitude with the #GiveThanks campaign at DonateLifeWyoming.org/givethanks.
My wife and I wish you all peace and light this Christmas.