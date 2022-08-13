Witness: Elk chases tourist who got too close
JACKSON (WNE) — The bull elk was standing in the rain, grazing, when Adam Collins pulled into the parking lot Friday to see the Chapel of the Sacred Heart in Grand Teton National Park.
The 44-year-old visitor from Glen Ellyn, Illinois, stopped the car and got out to take a few photos, making sure to keep his distance as the elk moved toward the Teton Park road. But other people didn’t keep their distance, including one man who went out on the road, started taking pictures and inching closer and closer to the elk.
As Collins watched, that man got within 10 feet of the hoofed and horned ungulate. That’s when the elk appeared to decide it wasn’t having it.
“He kneeled down on one knee to take a picture and the elk turned, reared up and started charging him,” Collins said.
The man split, running backward through a grove of four trees to avoid getting gored. The elk got within 5 feet of the man, Collins said, but his decision to run through the trees turned out to be a good one. The elk stopped on one side. The man kept running.
“This guy was almost in arms’ reach of getting the antler end of the elk,” Collins said.
From what Collins saw, the man who narrowly dodged the elk’s horns didn’t appear to be injured.
But the incident comes after a stretch of bison gorings in Yellowstone National Park earlier this summer, and serves as a reminder that wild animals — not just bison and bears — can be dangerous, especially when humans get too close.
The rules for observing wildlife — and maintaining distance from toothy, four-legged, and furry creatures — in the southern national park are the same as in Yellowstone, Grand Teton’s larger, northern neighbor. Both parks require visitors to maintain at least 25 yards from all wildlife, and the parks’ rules warn that animals “are wild and may act aggressively if approached.”
Avoid harmful blooms in Shoshone National Forest waters
JACKSON (WNE) — The Shoshone National Forest advises recreationists to be careful at Brooks Lake and certain other lakes in the Wind River Ranger District because of harmful cyanobacterial blooms in the water.
Where blooms are present, people and their dogs should avoid any contact with the water, a forest press release said.
Advisories are in effect for Brooks, Upper Brooks, Upper Jade and Rainbow lakes. Other water bodies are being investigated for possible blooms: Pelham Lake, Scouts Pond, some lakes in the Dunoir area and small lakes off the Burroughs Loop Road, Forest Service Road 510.
“HCBs may be green, brown, or blue green in color and may appear as discolored water, small grass clippings, scum, floating mats or spilled paint,” the forest release said. “HCBs can occur on or in the water, either floating or attached to plants, rocks or other material.”
According to the Wyoming Department of Health, “people or animals that have direct contact with the contaminated water by swimming, breathing in aerosols or swallowing the contaminated water can experience symptoms.”
Symptoms vary depending on the method and length of exposure and the particular toxin involved.
People may experience skin, eye, throat and respiratory irritation. In pets, the symptoms may be more severe: excessive salivation, vomiting, fatigue, staggered walking, difficulty breathing, convulsions, liver failure and death within hours to days of the exposure, the Health Department’s website says.
Its suggested precautionary steps include the following:
• Avoid contact with water in the vicinity of the bloom, especially in areas where cyanobacteria are dense and form scum.
• Do not ingest water from the bloom. Boiling, filtration or other treatments will not remove toxins.
• Rinse fish with clean water and eat only the fillet portion.
• Do not allow pets or livestock to drink water near a bloom, eat bloom material or lick fur after contact. If people, pets or livestock encounter a bloom, rinse the affected area with clean water.
Wild horse adoption maintains 100% success rate
The Bureau of Land Management and Mantle Adoption and Training Facility adopted out 15 wild horses and two burros during a Saturday adoption event.
Since expanding the adoption at Cheyenne Frontier Days in 2015, the BLM has had a 100% adoption rate for horses and burros at the event.
This year’s adoption was held at Lion’s Park inn Cheyenne and drew large crowds for daily wild horse demonstrations.
The highest adoption bid was for a 2-year-old saddle-started gelding named Benjamin.
“Our adoption events during Cheyenne Frontier Days offer a unique opportunity to showcase the work being done by the BLM to keep our horses, burros, and rangelands healthy,” said BLM Wyoming State Director Andrew Archuleta. “Our main priority at adoption events is to find good homes for the horses and burros under our care.”
The next live adoption event in Wyoming is Aug. 19 at the Wyoming State Fair in Douglas and will feature halter-started horses trained at Mantle’s Wild Horses.