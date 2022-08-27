Wyoming Game and Fish seeks info on elk poaching
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information about a bull elk that was poached along Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August.
...CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED THIS AFTERNOON THROUGH EARLY EVENING FOR MUCH OF SOUTHEAST WYOMING... ...ELEVATED CONDITIONS ALSO POSSIBLE IN WESTERN NEBRASKA... ...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 8 PM MDT THIS EVENING FOR GUSTY WINDS AND LOW RELATIVE HUMIDITY FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 418, 419, 420, 421, 422, AND 432... * AFFECTED AREA...Fire Weather Zones 417-423, 425, and 430-433. * WIND...West 15 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 35 MPH. * HUMIDITY...10 to 15 percent. * IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly. A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&
Wyoming Game and Fish seeks info on elk poaching
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department is seeking information about a bull elk that was poached along Highway 34 in Sybille Canyon in early August.
Sometime between the evening of Aug. 5 and the morning of Aug. 6, a mature bull elk was shot along Highway 34, approximately two-and-a-half miles west of the Thorne/Williams Wildlife Research Center. The elk’s head and antlers were removed between the evening of Aug. 6, and the morning of Aug. 7.
“It is unfortunate this elk was taken out of season and was left to waste. We are asking for the public’s assistance with bringing forward information with this investigation,” Matt Withroder, Laramie Regional wildlife supervisor, said in a news release.
A reward is being offered for information on this case, and informants are urged to call the Stop Poaching Tip Line at 1-877-WGFD-TIP (1-877-943-3847). Tips can also be made by texting keyword WGFD and message to 847-411, or can be made online at https://wgfapps.wyo.gov/StopPoaching/submitTIp.aspx. Informants can remain anonymous.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.