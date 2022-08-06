License applications open for antelope hunts
Applications are now open for antelope hunt event licenses through the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
According to a Tuesday news release, applications will be open until Aug. 31 and can be downloaded from the WGFD website.
The state allows 160 licenses for up to two hunt events each year, and licenses are available to organizations for a three-year period, the release noted.
“Game and Fish requires that applicants detail hunt areas and license types, number of licenses requested, their history, background and mission as well as their financial plan to benefit wildlife, conservation and the community with funds raised from the antelope hunt event,” the news release stated.
Applications will be considered by the Wyoming Game and Fish Commission in November.
Avoid contact with algae in Granite Reservoir Causeway
The Cheyenne Board of Public Utilities has announced there has been harmful blue-green algae, also known as cyanobacteria, detected in the water of a Causeway to the Granite Reservoir. This is west of Cheyenne in Curt Gowdy State Park.
The algae has not been detected in the reservoir, but BOPU will continue to monitor the water quality. The municipal utility said the Causeway area is west of the reservoir and is separated from the reservoir by a road. It’s where Middle Crow Creek flows toward the reservoir.
“Harmful cyanobacteria, also known as blue-green algae, can form harmful blooms in slow-moving water during the late summer when water temperatures are warmer,” the release said. “These blooms are considered harmful because they produce toxins and other irritants that can pose a risk to humans, pets, livestock and wildlife.”
The Causeway water should be avoided by people, pets and livestock, BOPU said. Contact with the algae bloom or water near the algae bloom should be avoided and the water is not safe to drink, even if it is boiled or treated, the agency told the public. Anyone who comes into contact with the water near the area should rinse the affected areas with clean water immediately.
According to BOPU, fish from the area should be rinsed with clean water, and only the fillet portion should be eaten.
Hot water spurs fishing advisory
JACKSON (WNE) — High water temperatures prompted a Grand Teton National Park fishing advisory, including a recommendation that anglers cease fishing at 2 p.m., when water is likely to heat up to more than 68 degrees Fahrenheit.
Elevated water temperatures are stressful for cold-water fish, including trout, a park press release said.
“Fishing compounds this stress and hampers the fish’s ability to recover when caught and released,” the release said.
Water temperatures have exceeded 68 degrees Fahrenheit in recent days, and the forecast calls for continued hot and dry conditions through the weekend.
The park asked anglers practicing catch and release to fish early in the morning, when the water is cooler, and to carry a pocket thermometer to monitor water temperature.
Among the park’s other requests: Play and land fish quickly to reduce exhaustion stress. Gently handle fish and let them recover before release.
“If a fish is exhausted and cannot hold itself upright, and if regulations allow, consider keeping it because the fish’s chance of survival is poor,” the release said.