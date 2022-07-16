Yellowstone flooding: Slough Creek reopens for backcountry use
CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park announced on Wednesday the reopening of Slough Creek to overnight backcountry use.
Located in the northern portion of the park, Slough Creek is one of the park’s most visited backcountry areas. In addition, bicycles will be allowed to enter the North and Northeast Entrance roads for a limited distance.
The park closed immediately following a historic flood event in June and has rapidly reopened areas when safe to do so. Approximately 93% of paved roads and 88% of Yellowstone’s backcountry will now be open.
Starting July 13, public access to Slough Creek from Tower Junction will be limited to overnight backcountry permit holders, stock outfitters and approved commercial guides and operators.
Park staff will coordinate directly with current backcountry permit holders and commercial operators to allow them to enter and exit the area during daylight hours.
At this time, outside of permit holders allowed into the corridor, visitors will not be allowed on the 6-mile segment of road from Tower Junction to the Slough Creek Campground Road until further notice.
This is largely due to limited traffic capacity on this section of road, the road closure after Slough Creek, construction traffic and other factors that are being monitored as the road partially opens. The park will monitor use within this corridor and determine if expanded day-use can occur at a later date.
The Slough Creek Campground will remain closed until further notice.
Couple accused of stealing from hunters sentenced
GILLETTE (WNE) – A South Dakota couple accused of stealing guns and hunting equipment from a pickup truck in Gillette then trying to pawn the items in Colorado has been sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary.
Derrick E. Tallent, 36, was sentenced June 13 and given a suspended eight- to 10-year sentence and placed on five years of supervised probation. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III also ordered him to complete level three inpatient substance abuse treatment, according to court documents.
Julie Ann Tallent, 49, received a suspended three- to five-year sentence from District Judge James “Mike” Causey on May 24. Julie was placed on three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,612.50 for the cost of transporting her from Arizona, according to court documents.
Both Derrick and Julie were ordered to jointly pay $9,142.66 in restitution to a North Dakota man and $250 to a Gillette woman.
The Tallents each entered plea agreements, pleaded no contest and were found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary.
In October, the Tallents were accused of stealing two guns and hunting equipment from a pickup truck, then trying to pawn the items in Colorado.
The victims were visiting Gillette Oct. 26-27 to hunt and stayed at a local hotel, according to court documents. They noticed Oct. 27 that several items were missing from their pickup, including a Christensen Arms Ridgeline 300 Win mag rifle and a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm Pro pistol.
The Tallents became suspects in the burglary when police followed muddy footsteps from the victims’ Dodge pickup to a hotel room registered to Julie, according to court documents.
The South Dakota couple had already checked out by the time police were called.