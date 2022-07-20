Taxidermist ordered to pay fines and restitution
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — A Green River taxidermist has been ordered to pay restitution to several clients following an investigation by Wyoming Game and Fish Department Game Wardens.
The investigation began in April 2021 after Game Warden Kim Olson reported that the owner of White Mountain Skulls, Naomie Martinez, had failed to submit her records for 2020.
Martinez had also failed to renew her taxidermist license for 2021.
Game Warden Kelli Pauling contacted Martinez, who was in possession of more than seventy unfinished taxidermy specimens.
Martinez was charged for operating as a taxidermist without a license, failing to submit records in a timely manner, and transporting game without a game tag within Wyoming.
In January, she pleaded guilty to failing to submit records and shipping\transporting game without a game tag within Wyoming.
She was fined $435.00 and ordered to pay restitution to clients totaling $2,858.55. She was also placed on twelve months unsupervised probation.
The charge for operating without a license was dismissed.
The majority of the wildlife specimens seized during the investigation have been returned to their legal owners who were able to claim their property by producing photos from the field which were compared to the specimens seized from Martinez.
Game and Fish has been unable to identify the owners of three skulls with antlers that were part of this case.
Anyone missing property that was left in the care of WhiteMountain Skulls, may contact the Green River Regional Office at 307-875- 3223.
Yellowstone flooding: Slough Creek reopens for backcountry use
CODY (WNE) — Yellowstone National Park has announced the reopening of Slough Creek to overnight backcountry use.
Located in the northern portion of the park, Slough Creek is one of the park’s most visited backcountry areas. In addition, bicycles are allowed to enter the North and Northeast Entrance roads for a limited distance.
The park closed immediately following a historic flood event in June and has rapidly reopened areas when safe to do so. About 93% of paved roads and 88% of Yellowstone’s backcountry will now be open.
Public access to Slough Creek from Tower Junction is limited to overnight backcountry permit holders, stock outfitters and approved commercial guides and operators.
Park staff will coordinate directly with current backcountry permit holders and commercial operators to allow them to enter and exit the area during daylight hours.
At this time, outside of permit holders allowed into the corridor, visitors will not be allowed on the 6-mile segment of road from Tower Junction to the Slough Creek Campground Road until further notice.
This is largely due to limited traffic capacity on this section of road, the road closure after Slough Creek, construction traffic and other factors that are being monitored as the road partially opens. The park will monitor use within this corridor and determine if expanded day-use can occur at a later date.
The Slough Creek Campground will remain closed until further notice.
Couple accused of stealing from hunters sentenced
GILLETTE (WNE) – A South Dakota couple accused of stealing guns and hunting equipment from a pickup truck in Gillette then trying to pawn the items in Colorado has been sentenced for conspiracy to commit burglary.
Derrick E. Tallent, 36, was sentenced last month and given a suspended eight- to 10-year sentence and placed on five years of supervised probation. District Judge Stuart S. Healy III also ordered him to complete level three inpatient substance abuse treatment, according to court documents.
Julie Ann Tallent, 49, received a suspended three- to five-year sentence from District Judge James “Mike” Causey on May 24. Julie was placed on three years of supervised probation and ordered to pay $1,612.50 for the cost of transporting her from Arizona, according to court documents.
Both Derrick and Julie were ordered to jointly pay $9,142.66 in restitution to a North Dakota man and $250 to a Gillette woman.
The Tallents each entered plea agreements, pleaded no contest and were found guilty of conspiracy to commit burglary.
In October, the Tallents were accused of stealing two guns and hunting equipment from a pickup truck, then trying to pawn the items in Colorado.
The victims were visiting Gillette Oct. 26-27 to hunt and stayed at a local hotel, according to court documents. They noticed Oct. 27 that several items were missing from their pickup, including a Christensen Arms Ridgeline 300 Win mag rifle and a Smith and Wesson M&P 9mm Pro pistol.
The Tallents became suspects in the burglary when police followed muddy footsteps from the victims’ Dodge pickup to a hotel room registered to Julie, according to court documents.
The South Dakota couple had already checked out by the time police were called.
Grand Teton National Park warns of possible rabid bat
JACKSON (WNE) — Beware of bats behaving oddly.
Grand Teton National Park said a group of hikers came across one last weekend that might have been infected with rabies, a viral disease that will kill people if they aren’t treated before symptoms arise.
The hikers were on the Cascade Canyon Trail when they encountered a bat doing something unusual: flying at them in the middle of the day along a trail.
Bats are an important part of the ecosystem, and fewer than 1% of them have rabies, the park said. But those “that act strangely or contact humans are up to 10 times more likely to have rabies.”
Rabies is spread through saliva during a bite, scratch or mucus membrane contact with an infected animal.
“Because bat bites and scratches can be small, any physical contact with a bat is considered a potential exposure,” the park said. “Rabies is very preventable in humans with proper medical care given shortly after an exposure to the rabies virus, but it’s almost always fatal if untreated before symptoms develop.”
Bats are the leading cause of rabies deaths in people in the United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Grand Teton National Park said visitors who have had physical contact with a bat should clean the site of contact with soap and water and seek medical attention for potential exposure as soon as possible. They should also notify the NPS Office of Public Health by emailing a publichealthprogram@nps.gov.
Visitors who see a bat acting strangely or find a dead bat should not approach or touch the bat and should notify a ranger.
West Nile virus detected in Teton mosquitos
JACKSON (WNE) — The Teton County Weed and Pest District detected West Nile virus in mosquitoes — the first such detection in 2022 — during routine surveillance on Friday.
West Nile virus is the leading cause of mosquito-borne disease in the continental United States, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
The endemic disease shows up each year as mosquito populations bloom across Wyoming. But an early July detection is sooner than usual, Teton County Weed and Pest said.
“We’re not seeing it on a wide scale, yet, we’re just kind of seeing a little blip,” said Weed and Pest entomologist Mikenna Smith.
The Wyoming Health Department shared tips earlier this year on how to avoid bug encounters that can lead to serious disease. The “5 Ds” of mosquito-bite prevention are:
1. DAWN and DUSK: Mosquitoes prefer to feed at dawn or dusk, so avoid going outside during these times.
3. DRESS: Wear shoes, socks, long pants and a long-sleeved shirt outdoors. Clothing should be light-colored and made of tightly woven materials.
4. DRAIN: Mosquitoes breed in shallow, stagnant water. Reduce the amount of standing water by draining or removing it. Empty pet water bowls, kiddie pools and troughs, for example.
5. DEET: Use an insect repellent containing DEET. Picaridin (KBR 3023) or oil of lemon eucalyptus also can be effective.
Human cases of West Nile virus are rare and typically mild. West Nile virus numbers for humans have been relatively low the last few years in Wyoming, the Health Department said Friday.
Most people infected with the virus don’t have symptoms. Among those who become ill, symptoms include fever, headache, body aches, skin rash and swollen lymph nodes.