Haaland, other US officials to visit Yellowstone
YELLOWSTONE NATIONAL PARK – As the nation’s first national park recovers from historic flooding that completely closed it for a time, federal officials are coming to visit.
This week, U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland and Assistant Secretary for Fish and Wildlife and Parks Shannon Estenoz are traveling to Yellowstone, the park announced Wednesday. Park officials said they will “tour the damage caused by recent floods and progress that has been made to restore access to the park.”
Friday morning, federal officials will discuss the situation with journalists.
A Yellowstone spokesperson wasn’t sure how long Haaland will visit, and referred the Wyoming Tribune Eagle to the Interior Department. An Interior Department spokesperson declined to provide the WTE with more information.
Haaland and “elected leaders will highlight the National Park Service’s swift work to reopen the park’s access points and the federal partnerships that are helping invest in the park’s infrastructure and visitor safety efforts,” according to the Yellowstone news release.
The park pointed to a $50 million plan, which park officials announced June 20, “to kickstart recovery efforts from recordbreaking floods.”
House committee allocates $11M for wild horse, burro management
The American Wild Horse Campaign has announced its support of actions taken by the U.S. House Committee on Appropriations in the fiscal year 2023 Interior, Environment and Related Agencies funding bill.
The bill would allocate $11 million to the Bureau of Land Management’s Wild Horse and Burro Program to use on a fertility control vaccine, according to Wednesday’s release.
“Congress has sent a clear message that the status quo must change – a robust fertility control vaccine program is a humane, cost-effective option to manage healthy wild horse populations,” said Holly Gann Bice, director of government relations for AWHC, in the release.
Multiple House representatives told AWHC they were concerned with the system BLM has of rounding up wild horses and burros and holding them in overcrowded facilities, the group recounted.
The news release highlights other “key measures” taken by the House committee. This includes language that emphasizes the importance of screening wild horse and burro adopters and “calling for the BLM to evaluate options for relocating wild horses and burros to different Herd Management Areas as an alternative to keeping the horses captive in expensive government holding facilities.”
Curt Gowdy State Park named 8th best for camping
Curt Gowdy State Park has been named as the eighth best state park in the country for recreational vehicle use and for camping, according to a news release from Wyoming State Parks and Cultural Resources.
The park was named in a Reader’s Choice contest hosted by USA Today and 10Best.com. The contest had four weeks of voting on 20 category nominees.
“The staff here at the park work hard to provide a safe, clean and enjoyable park to our diverse guests,” Curt Gowdy State Park Superintendent Adam McKay said in the news release. “They truly get all the credit for making this park such a gem in the nation’s state park system.”
The release said USA Today and 10Best.com editors and “relevant expert contributors and sources” nominate places in the Reader’s Choice content categories.