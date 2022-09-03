Forest Service honors pair of partners
The Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grasslands has announced that two of its partners have been recognized by USDA Forest Service Rangeland Management.
One was recognized for its research, conservation practices and collaborative efforts, and the other for implementation of an innovative virtual fencing system.
The Thunder Basin Grasslands Prairie Ecosystem Association has won the Outstanding Rangeland Management Partner Award, for promoting positive change for rangelands, and the Fitch Ranch has won the Rangeland Ingenuity Award for Forest Service employees or partners who have taken proactive efforts to adapt to changing conditions and develop creative solutions.
Along with the Fitch Ranch, Forest Service employees Marie Stiles, Rangeland Management Specialist on the Parks Ranger District of the Routt National Forest, and Dwayne Rice, Rocky Mountain Region Range Program Manager, were also honored.
Bears are back on Moose-Wilson Road
JACKSON (WNE) —Hold your horsepower. The bears are back on the Moose-Wilson Road.
The road that runs from Teton Village to Moose is seeing its annual increase in bear activity once again, since the corridor is lined with hawthorn, chokecherry and serviceberry shrubs, which produce the very berries black bears eat in preparation for hibernation.
“While there is no way to measure whether it is a 5% or 40% increase, we know activity is up because the food source there is hardy,” said Valerie Gohlke, public affairs specialist with Grand Teton National Park.
Berry production along the Moose-Wilson Road, which winds along the foothills of the Tetons, has been abundant this year, so the risk of bears on the road has increased.
The short viewing distances, dense vegetation and narrow road can make it challenging to spot bears while driving. To reduce the chance of human-bear conflict, officials with the Grand Teton National Park recommend:
- Following direction from park staff
- Remaining inside a vehicle while observing bears
- Driving slowly, since bears frequently cross the roadway
- Respecting no-parking zones
- Viewing only from zones identified with signs
- Remaining patient to allow for positive bear-viewing opportunities for all passersby and
- Reporting bear sightings to the nearest visitor center.
Park rangers may close the Moose-Wilson Road if bear activity increases to protect local black and grizzly bears.
Federal regulations require people stay at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves and 25 yards away from other wildlife.
To learn more about bears, safe bear viewing and how to use bear spray, visit go.nps.gov/tetonbears.
Search continues for missing swimmer
JACKSON (WNE) —Multiple agencies continued looking this week for a missing Pinedale man last seen the afternoon of Aug. 24 while swimming with co-workers and friends on Fremont Lake.
Tip Top Search and Rescue, Sublette County Sheriff’s Office and the Wyoming Game and Fish Department searched Tuesday around Moosehead Bay, on the lake north of Pinedale, for 52-year-old “Rick” De Ruiter Zylker.
The Sheriff’s Office first learned of the possible drowning last Wednesday afternoon after Zylker went underwater and never resurfaced. As of press time Tuesday, the team still had not located Zylker.
The weeklong search has had no shortage of assistance. Sublette County Sheriff KC Lehr said that he had received numerous calls to assist in the search but has enough volunteers.
Among volunteer teams Monday was John LaBrec and K9 Taz of Jackson Hole Search Dogs. Idaho Search and Rescue Dogs, Inc. out of Driggs, Idaho, also supported the search effort.
“One of the teams conducted a free air sniff search of the water as the other team concentrated on the shoreline,” Lehr said in a press release. “The teams then switched, and compared their findings. Both dog teams indicated on the water. Using their GPS waypoints, we were able to draw another box within our search area.”
Searchers have been using side-scan sonar by towing a device called a Tow Fish which is pulled on a cable to try to get close to the lake bottom.
Lehr explained that dive teams are unable to search the area due to water depths ranging from 150 to 300 feet where pressure would be well over 100 pounds per square inch and temperatures would be in the 30s with zero visibility. At its deepest, the lake reaches 610 feet.
Bear sighted in Rock Springs neighborhood
ROCK SPRINGS (WNE) — What started out as a typical Wednesday in a usually quiet neighborhood in Rock Springs turned into excitement and wonder as a black bear was spotted by a longtime resident.
Homeowners of jewel-named streets were on the lookout for wildlife as children waited for the bus at various corners of the neighborhood.
Rock Springs resident Daryl Hayes was walking his black Labrador, Obby, hoping to see deer. Hayes’ friend, Nick Roich had joined them for the morning stroll.
Between Prairie Avenue and Garnet Park, Hayes spotted something.
“At first, I asked ‘What is that?’ Then I said, ‘Oh, my, that’s a bear!’” Hayes explained. “I’ve been living here for 27 years and that’s the wildest thing I’ve ever seen.”
Rock Springs Police officers arrived on the scene to help track the bear.
“We notified Game and Fish,” said Sgt. Mathew Register. “They’re aware of the situation but we believe there’s no real threat to the public.”
Hayes agreed.
“When I saw it, he minded his own business and kept going,” he said. “He didn’t want to cause any trouble.
“I’ve seen coyotes, deer and my neighbor even had a badger in their yard, but seeing that bear was really wild,” Hayes added.
Nearly 5K gallons of fuel spilled in Yellowstone
JACKSON (WNE) — After the driver of a tanker truck lost control, the rig rolled and spilled an estimated 4,800 gallons of unleaded gasoline in Yellowstone National Park recently.
The accident happened near mile marker 16 on Highway 191, which runs through the western side of Yellowstone near the Montana-Wyoming border, according to a park news release.
The release said it was unknown if any of the fuel had spilled into nearby Grayling Creek, which flows from the Gallatin Mountains into Hebgen Lake.
National Park Service crews responded immediately, the release said, and cleanup efforts are ongoing. No injuries were reported.
The incident remains under investigation, the park release said. For up-to-date road information, visit Go.nps.gov/YellRoads, call 307-344-2117 for a recorded message, or sign up for mobile Yellowstone road alerts by texting “82190” to 888-777.