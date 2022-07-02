Man gored by bison in Yellowstone National Park
AFTON (WNE) — According to information from the Yellowstone National Park Communications Office, a 34-year old male from Colorado Springs, Colorado was gored by a bull bison near Giant Geyser at Old Faithful on June 27.
The man was walking with his family on a boardwalk when a bull bison charged the group, according to the news release.
The family members did not leave the area and the bison continued to charge and gored the male, who sustained an injury to his arm and was transported by ambulance to the Eastern Idaho Regional Medical Center.
The incident remains under investigation.
Park officials remind visitors they should stay at least 25-yards away from all large animals such as bison, elk, bighorn sheep, deer, moose and coyotes, and at least 100 yards away from bears and wolves.
Officials state that if need be, visitors to the park should turn around and go the other way to avoid interacting with a wild animal in proximity.
This is the second reported incident of 2022 in which a bison gored a park visitor. Officials remind visitors that bison are unpredictable and can run three times faster than humans.
In Wyoming last year, US parks got 8.6M visitors
CHEYENNE (WNE) — National parks in Wyoming last year garnered 8.59 million visitors, who spent some $1.14 billion in the state, the National Park Service has reported.
Such tourist spending rose from $859 million in 2020, which itself was a decline from $924 million the previous year.
A new NPS report shows that this most recent visitor spending resulted in 15,164 jobs.
The agency said the peer-reviewed visitor spending analysis was conducted by National Park Service and the U.S. Geological Survey economists.
Wyoming has several national parks.
One of them, Yellowstone National Park, has been partly closed due to record flooding. Yellowstone can get several million visitors during a typical summer.
More details on the new report, including information by state, is online at nps. gov/subjects/socialscience/vse.htm.
Platte County launches scavenger hunt to promote area
WHEATLAND (WNE) — The official tourism organization for Platte County has launched “A Road Trip Adventure Through Wyoming’s Platte County,” a new mobile scavenger hunt that encourages people to visit destinations across Platte County.
The passport is a free program that any local resident or visitor can sign up for, showing participants every unique experience Platte County has to offer in an easy, mobile-friendly way.
Highlighting stops like the 3D Archery Range at Glendo State Park, Boothill Cemetery in Hartville, Register Cliffs in Guernsey, the Platte County Fairgrounds in Wheatland and the Centennial Windmill in Chugwater, the pass encourages users to explore the entirety of Platte County.
“We are excited to offer this program to visitors, residents and our small businesses,” said Ruth Moyte, chairman of the Platte County Lodging Tax Board. “It showcases tourism and encourages visitors and residents to explore the area and partake of the unique businesses throughout our communities in Platte County.”
Users of the program can take advantage of discounts offered by participating businesses and win prizes by finding designated outdoor locations.
To sign up for it, visit WYPlatteCo.com.
Teton Canyon reopens after bear pushes camper out of hammock
JACKSON (WNE) — Camping in Teton Canyon has reopened after wildlife officials killed a bear thought to be the aggressive bruin that pushed a camper out a hammock roughly two and a half weeks ago.
Caribou-Targhee National Forest Teton District Ranger Jay Pence said the bear likely could have been saved — and the incident avoided — had it not gotten into human food in the past.
“That bear was habituated because someone gave it an easy meal at some point in time,” Pence said.
“If that bear had not received food rewards, we wouldn’t have had to deal with it in that way,” Game and Fish spokesman Mark Gocke said of euthanizing the female black bear.
More education could have reduced the severity of the June 10 encounter in Teton Canyon, in which the camper was able to retreat to their car while the bear tore up their hammock and tried to enter an occupied tent, Pence said.
Gocke confirmed the bear was captured June 16 returning to the site.
Despite attempts to reach people with bear aware signs as they enter the popular camping area east of Driggs, Idaho — and bear-safe food storage in the campgrounds — the Forest Service can’t reach every camper. Pence said the problem is that people — newcomers and longtime locals alike — don’t stop to read those rules.
Pence said the onus is on individuals to do the right thing and lock up attractants — anything with a smell, including toothpaste and sunscreen — to protect themselves and bears.