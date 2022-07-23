Land being preserved in Carbon County
More than 1,000 acres of land is being preserved near Saratoga in Carbon County.
The Waliser family, working with the Wyoming Stock Growers Land Trust, is conserving the 1,421 acres of land of the Waliser Ranch near Saratoga, according to a Wednesday announcement from the land trust. This is occurring via an agricultural conservation easement, according to the organization.
This is being funded by the Wyoming Wildlife and Natural Resource Trust, the Natural Resources Conservation Service and the ConocoPhillips Spirit of Conservation Program, through the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation.
“This project will ensure continued agricultural use, providing forage for cattle and other livestock, and will also benefit big game animals, greater sage-grouse and hundreds of migratory bird species dependent on these lands,” said Wyoming’s NRCS state conservationist, Astrid Martine, in the news release. The release said that as “the Upper North Platte River Valley experiences continued development pressure, conservation of working lands remains important for the future of agriculture, the local economy, wildlife, and open space.”
The Waliser Ranch was originally settled, by Ray Waliser’s great-grandparents, in the 1870s when the great-grandfather worked for the railroad in Fort Steele. “The ranch is located within greater sage-grouse core area and big game seasonal ranges. Irrigated hay meadows provide wetland habitat for migratory birds and forage for livestock,” the release noted.
Fire ban issued for area Game and Fish lands
The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has issued a fire ban on all Game and Fish Commission-owned and managed lands in Albany County, effective immediately.
The fire ban is because of extremely dry conditions caused by an ongoing drought in southeast Wyoming.
“A wildfire at this time would result in the complete loss of mixed mountain shrub and grassland communities on these properties that wildlife need to prepare for winter,” said Jerry Cowles, habitat and access supervisor for the department’s Laramie Region. “Carless campers have left numerous campfires unattended on these properties, resulting in dangerous situations for other recreationalist and loss of habitat for wildlife.”
The fire ban affects: Forbes/Sheep Mountain Wildlife Habitat Management Area, Jelm WHMA, Laramie Peak WHMA, Thorne Williams WHMA, Gelatt Lake Public Access Area, Lake Hattie PAA, Meeboer Lake PAA, Lower Sybille Creek PAA Twin Buttes PAA, Wheatland Reservoir #3 PAA, Woods Landing PAA, Pilot Hill PAA, Alsop Lake PAA, Cow Creek Mountain PAA, Laramie River Monolith PAA, Leazenby Lake PAA, North Laramie Funkhouser PAA, Mule Creek Ranch PAA and Sodergreen Lake PAA.
For more information, contact the Laramie Region office at 307-745-4046 or visit https://tinyurl.com/mtpny2mp.
Relocated grizzly in Cody was not one of 399’s offspring
JACKSON (WNE) — The Wyoming Game and Fish Department has relocated a subadult male grizzly bear near Cody for accessing “anthropogenic attractants.”
Dan Thompson, the department’s large carnivore supervisor, told the Jackson Hole Daily that the bear was not one of Grizzly 399’s offspring, which are also subadults. He said the bear had no previous conflict history and was unmarked.
Two of 399’s four now-independent offspring — males collared and ear-tagged in fall 2021 — are known to have ventured far outside of Jackson Hole, reaching the Upper Green River in May.
One was killed in Sublette County after it got into a range of human-related foods and became increasingly emboldened trying to access others.
A Monday morning news release from Game and Fish said the bear near Cody was relocated Saturday to the Fox Creek area, which is about eight miles from the Northeast Entrance of Yellowstone National Park.
Game and Fish is required to notify the media when a grizzly is relocated. The bears are protected under the Endangered Species Act, and the decision to relocate or remove a bear — either by killing it or sending it to a zoo — must be made in conjunction with the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service.
Grizzly bears are only relocated to areas where other bears are present. Bears considered a threat to human safety are not relocated.