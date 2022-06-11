Conservation groups ask for end to elk feedgrounds
PINEDALE (WNE) — Six conservation groups submitted a 16-page recommendation to the Wyoming Game and Fish Department on Wednesday, requesting the state begin phasing out 22 state-run feedgrounds where elk are artificially fed each winter.
This request was made to “prioritize the health of the Greater Yellowstone region’s wild ungulate herds.”
The Sierra Club, Wyoming Wildlife Advocates, Jackson Hole Conservation Alliance, Yellowstone to Uintas Connection, Gallatin Wildlife Association and Western Watersheds Project were all designated stakeholders and issued the recommendation.
Kaycee Prevedel of Sierra Club Wyoming said Wyoming is the only state in the western U.S. that continues widespread artificial feeding of elk while neighboring states, like Colorado, manage more elk on considerably less public land.
“Wyoming could do the same,” Prevedel said. “At the very least, it is incumbent on Wyoming wildlife managers to investigate how our neighboring intermountain states manage to have robust wild elk numbers without resorting to artificial feeding.”
Erik Molvar of Western Watersheds Project specifically listed the risk of chronic wasting disease, which has steadily progressed across Wyoming in recent years. Conservationists worry artificial feeding in areas near confirmed CWD cases could lead to an epidemic of the fatal neurological disease.
“The faster the State of Wyoming can shut down the feedgrounds, the lower the risk of ‘superspreader’ events that infect the entire Yellowstone herd,” Molvar said. “When CWD reaches critical mass on the feedgrounds, these migratory herds will spread infectious prions far and wide.”
Man recovers from moose trampling
JACKSON (WNE) — Ed Opler, 89, was walking his dog on June 1 when a moose came out of “nowhere” and knocked him to the ground.
“He couldn’t see her,” said Opler’s wife, Laura. “She just knocked him right down.”
A bit of pandemonium ensued. His wife, who heard the dog barking, looked out the kitchen window and saw the moose standing there. Then she heard her husband call from the garage. He said he’d been hit.
Laura Opler could see that her husband was bleeding from his hands. When she got closer she could see that his head was covered in blood.
They took Ed Opler on a stretcher to St. John’s Health, where he received a CAT scan. Doctors found a small brain bleed.
Her husband also had a broken scapula. He got staples and stitches and looks pretty beat up, she said. But he was discharged and is now recovering at home.
Moose, like most wildlife, can be defensive when threatened, particularly when people get too close.
The June 1 encounter came near the end of moose calving season, which kicks off in mid- to late March and runs through late June. Wildlife typically are protective of their young. Moose, in particular, are known for charging when they feel their young are threatened.
“We get a couple reports a year of moose that are tending to be aggressive towards people in defense of their young, and occasionally there’s an injury associated with it,” said Brad Hovinga, Jackson region wildlife supervisor for the Wyoming Game and Fish Department.
State parks to recognize ‘Every Kid in a Park’ program
SHERIDAN (WNE) — For the seventh year, Wyoming State Parks is partnering with state and federal partners in celebration of a program instituted in 2016 during the National Park Service’s 100th year anniversary. As part of this effort, Wyo Parks will sponsor and promote “Every Kid in a Park.”
The “Every Kid in a Park” program provides every fourth-grader nationwide the opportunity to obtain a pass granting the student and their family free admission to more than 2,000 federally managed lands including national parks, monuments, forests, wildlife refuges and more.
Fourth-graders, as well as parents and educators, can obtain passes by visiting the program’s website at everykidoutdoors.gov.
As a complement to the federal program, Wyo Parks will honor the “Every Kid in a Park” passes through Aug. 31. Passes are good for free entrance/day use at any Wyoming state parks, historic sites or recreation areas.
For more information, contact Wyo Parks headquarters at 307-777-6323.
'Know Before You Go' onto fire-impacted public lands
Over the past five years, wildland fire has impacted the landscape of the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in northcentral Colorado and southeast Wyoming. Though stabilization and restoration work continues, visitors should be aware of risk and take precautions when visiting recently burned areas.
In 2021, the Muddy Slide, Morgan Creek and Black Mountain Fires burned a cumulative 12,097 acres on National Forest System lands managed by the MBR. In the past five years, local wildfires have burned more than 391,000 acres of NFS lands, with the acreage rising higher when considering other adjacent federal, state and private lands.
Regardless of size or intensity, fire brings changes to the landscape. The five years immediately following a wildfire have an increased risk of hazardous post-fire impacts including flooding, falling hazard trees and the spread of noxious weeds.
‘Know Before You Go’ and seek out on-the-ground condition reports before you visit. Forest Service district offices are great sources of information, as well as official social media pages and the MBR web site.
Information about recreation site status, maps and post-wildfire management efforts can be found on the NFS website and social media channels: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.