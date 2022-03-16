RAWLINS — With an edge-of-your-seat finish, the Rawlins High School boys basketball team won their first state championship in a quarter-century by a point Saturday, a 40-39 thriller over Douglas that was a triumph for the Outlaws and heartbreaker for the Bearcats.
A strong defense and intense mental focus helped the RHS squad prevail in an intense game full of potential distractions, said Outlaws head coach Denver Allard.
“It was a crazy game,” he said. “Douglas, as we well know, has a lot of firepower. They average in the low 60s in points per game, and for us to hold them to 39 points is pretty remarkable.
“Credit to our players for taking past experiences and things that worked well against them.”
Rawlins had a 40-37 lead with less than a minute left to play when Douglas converted a Rawlins turnover to cut the lead to 40-39.
Then with time running out, a scramble for a loose ball near the Douglas basket resulted in a jump ball call. Douglas maintained possession with 3.4 seconds left and would inbound the ball from its own baseline.
After time outs by both teams, Douglas attempted to connect the outlet pass to midcourt. But RHS senior Jarron Mascarenes was defending the pass and time a jump perfectly, tipping the ball to the other side of the court.
A foul call on Mascarenes attempting to steal the ball would have put one of Douglas’s best free-throw shooters on the line. But by going for the tip, Allard called the play well-timed, and Mascarenes had disrupted the play enough that by the time Douglas could retrieve the ball time had run out.
The final horn sounded and Rawlins players rushed onto the court to celebrate their first state title since 1997.
Defense wins championships
Defense has been a point of focus for Allard and the Outlaws all season, and it wasn’t a mistake that a defensive play was the catalyst in the coach winning his first state title in his 14th season.
“We take pride in our defense and realize that always gives us the best chance to win the game,” Allard said. “I thought our players did an excellent job of denying passes and covering holes Douglas wanted to throw the ball to.”
Rawlins trailed 29-28 entering the final quarter of play. The Outlaws aided themselves with good free-throw shooting, hitting 8 of 10 in the fourth.
“Over the years I never considered myself a good free-throw coach because we seemed to struggle,” Allard said. “Fortunately for use we did knock down some huge free throws at the end to give us a little bit of breathing and ultimately the win.”
Seniors Lorenzo Johannson and Ashton Barto were clutch in the final stanza, each going 4-4 from the free-throw line. Rawlins was 11-14 in the game overall.
Barto also hit a pair of crucial shots from the field in the final quarter, scoring eight of the Outlaws’ final 12 points. Barto had a perfect trip to the line with just under a minute to play to give Rawlins a 40-37 lead.
Mental strength
It was not just the physical effort that allowed Rawlins to win the Class 3A state championship but it was the team’s mental focus as well.
“I have never seen a group of kids stay locked in and focused for two straight weekends like this team did,” Allard said about his team’s run in the regionals and state tournaments. “They played great attention to detail and absorbed the scouting report. They did their best to perform the plan we had in place.
“The kids deserve this because they put the extra work in mentally.”
That preparation between the ears showed early and often during a back-and-forth tussle with the Bearcats.
Rawlins and Douglas exchanged baskets to start the game. Douglas built a five-point lead in the first half, but Rawlins cut the deficit to 12-10 after the first quarter.
Barto found his name in the scoring column for the first time in the game in the second quarter and helped lead the Outlaws to a run and a 21-14 lead late in the second quarter. Douglas made a 3-pointer with just under a minute to go and Rawlins led at halftime 21-17.
Barto led the team with 17 points followed by Johannson with 10 points.
RHS watched that small lead slowly slip away in the third quarter and trailed 29-28 after three quarters of play. But the combination of stingy defense and clutch shooting at the free-throw line was just enough to win a title.
Road to the crown
Rawlins reached the title game after beating Lyman 63-29 on Thursday and Buffalo 57-53 on Friday. Both games were played late during the final timeslots for 3A boy’s games.
Reflecting the team’s support during the regular season, Rawlins had a strong cheering section at the Ford Wyoming Center in Casper. Chants of ‘Go Big Red’ echoed through the arena.
“I always believe we travel some of the best fans,” Allard said. “You could see the number of red in the stands increase night by night. We did not have good draw for times, we were playing at 9 o’clock, which is way past my bedtime. … I think our fans are second to none in the state.”
For the championship game, Rawlins fans made their presence known and heard. Allard said there were many supporters there, including former players.
Led by a large class of seniors, the Outlaws finished their championship season 23-3 overall.