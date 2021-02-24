On Feb. 19, a three-person panel provided updates for Carbon County’s vaccination efforts. Overall, the news surrounding the vaccine in Carbon County was positive. Dr. Duane Abels is a longtime Rawlins physician who is currently serving on Carbon County’s vaccination effort board. He was the first person in Carbon County to be vaccinated.
“I’ve had my second shot, and had slightly more symptoms [than the first]. I had a headache, body aches, and a fever. It only lasted about 18 hours, and then I was back to normal,” said Abels.
Abels encouraged community members who have successfully received their vaccine to have discussions with their friends and neighbors who may be reluctant to get the vaccine.
“Your word-of-mouth has much more weight than mine,” he said.
Jackie Wells, a nurse with Carbon County Public Health (CCPH), was also present to provide information and answer questions.
“I also had my second shot on the same day as Dr. Abels, and I didn’t really have any symptoms,” she said. Wells noted that the reaction to the vaccine has been varied, and people seem to be experiencing a range of symptoms. She added that, as of Feb. 19, there had been 3,373 doses of the vaccine given in the county.
In Carbon County, the vaccine rollout is still in Phase 1b. This phase focuses on frontline essential workers, such as teachers and behavioral health providers who are unable to physically distance. It now includes individuals aged 65 and older, and individuals with certain medical conditions. These medical conditions include cancer, chronic kidney disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, solid organ transplant, sick cell disease, down syndrome, and pregnancy.
CCPH hopes to move into the next phase by March.
Dr. Abels then noted that Carbon County has been extremely efficient and successful in its vaccination rollout.
“Across the state of Wyoming, 83% of the vaccines received have been distributed. In this county, 99% of the vaccines received have been distributed,” Abels said. He added that, with Wal-Mart getting vaccines, even more people will have access to it.
While Carbon County has seen a largely smooth and efficient vaccination rollout, this week presented a challenge.
“The nationwide polar vortex made it so the CDC could not safely ship its vaccines to us this week. The very low temperatures would not have allowed for safe travel of the vaccine, so we did not get our weekly shipment,” said Wells. Because of this hiccup, CCPH had to cancel its vaccination clinic in Encampment. Wells noted that as soon as they receive a shipment of the vaccine, they will set up a clinic in Encampment. While this has resulted in a delay, people should still expect to get their vaccines.
Ken Harman, CEO of Memorial Hospital of Carbon County (MHCC) was also in attendance. He noted that the hospital continues to see patients who are sick with COVID-19, but the numbers are starting to dwindle. He explained that the rest of the month of February would continue to be dedicated to getting through Phase 1b. Additional essential workers will likely be eligible to receive the vaccine in March. He anticipates that the vaccine might be available to the general population by May or June.
“If we get more doses more quickly, then we might be able to expedited that process,” Harman said.
VACCINE WAITING LIST
For those who are eager to get their vaccine, but who are not part of Phase 1 of the vaccination rollout as outlined by the Wyoming Department of Health, there are vaccine waitlists. There are three places in Carbon County that you can call to get on the waiting list: Public Health, MHCC’s Family Practice Clinic, and Wal-Mart.
PEDIATRIC VACCINES
The current Moderna vaccine is only available to people over the age of 18. The Pfizer vaccine has only been approved for people over the age of 16.
“We’ve had several perfectly healthy people in the teenage age group who have experienced long-term side effects of COVID-19, such as lung damage. This is not a benign disease, even for younger people,” said Abels. He explained that there is work being done to get a pediatric vaccine in order to protect younger people, but there has not been a vaccine released yet.
WEARING MASKS AFTER THE VACCINE
People should continue wearing masks and social distancing after receiving the vaccine. Abels noted that he is still wearing a mask in public even though he has received both doses. The viral transmission post-vaccine is not completely understood. He said that hopefully they will know more about post-vaccination transmission as more people get vaccinated. Perhaps after more is understood about it, masks can be taken off.
DOUBLE MASKING
“If you double mask, you do provide more protection,” Harman said. Currently, the state mask mandate only requires one mask. Wells added that Carbon County is a very rural community where it’s easier to keep a healthy distance between other people. Because of this, double masking may not be as imperative as in more densely populated areas.
“For your own protection, you should consider double-masking. Especially if you haven’t been vaccinated,” said Abels.
HOW LONG IS THE VACCINE EFFECTIVE?
There have been questions about the long-term effectiveness of the vaccine. People have been wondering if the vaccine is only effective for three months, as noted by the CDC.
“The vaccine study was for 90 days, but we believe the vaccine will be effective for a year or two,” said Harman. The CDC has marked 90 days as the effectiveness time, but they anticipate they will expand that as the science is solidified.
CHANGES TO MHCC VISITOR POLICY
“We are evaluating the number of cases in the community. We are looking at how many COVID patients we have in-house, and how many MHCC employees have symptoms. All of these variables are being considered,” said Harman in regards to the hospital’s visitor policy.
Currently, people who are coming into the hospital are allowed to bring one visitor. Women delivering babies are allowed to bring their care partner. All visitors must be symptom free, must wear a mask, and are subject to pre-screening.
“KINDNESS GOES A LONG WAY”
“Public health is doing an absolutely wonderful job. It’s the leadership of Amanda Brown that is helping get this vaccine out quickly,” Harman said.
Wells noted that the staff at CCPH has been working long and grueling hours over the past year. At times, this hard work has been met with cruel phone calls and personal attacks.
“I hope people can understand that we are nurses, and we are doing everything possible and working hard to provide these services. They [CCPH] could really use your support. Kindness goes a long way,” said Wells.
MORE INFORMATION
For more information about the COVID-19 vaccine, contact the CCPH coronavirus hotline at 307-920-1903. CCPH frequently updates their Facebook page with COVID-19 information.