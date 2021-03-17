Rawlins Downtown Development Authority/Main Street and Rawlins Soroptimists International announces its partnership for the 2021 Passion and Pride on Sept. 11.
The introduction of two dedicated organizations makes it gratifying for the community and businesses to attend the event and support both organization’s projects. Rawlins Soroptimist International is a global volunteer organization that provides women and girls with access to the education and training they need to achieve economic empowerment.
Rawlins Soroptimist provides multiple scholarships awarded to local women every year. Joining in the Passion & Pride Ball will enable Soroptimist to continue helping girls grow to be confident, successful, happy adults.
“The women and girls we serve are some of the most courageous, powerful and inspiring people we have ever met, Cortney Ney said. “With help from our members, supporters, and now the partnership with Passion & Pride, we can make more dreams come true for women and girls.”
Rawlins DDA/Main Street will be raising funds for the “Creative Hands of the Community” banner program. Each of the banners will be created by community members. Adults and children will be encouraged to submit artwork on what they think “Makes Rawlins Special.”
“Creative Hands of the Community is an exciting banner project. All local art will be displayed on over 100 light poles to beautify the Rawlins Downtown District, showing the amazing Passion & Pride in the Rawlins community,” Stephanie Kramer said.