BUFFALO — Eight months after Fourth Judicial Court Judge William Edelman dismissed a libel lawsuit filed by the Patriot Conservatives of Johnson County PAC against the Buffalo Bulletin, the case has finally concluded after the PAC's bank account was garnished to pay court-ordered sanctions.

Chris Wages, attorney for the defendants, said that ordering a plaintiff to pay sanctions is a “pretty extraordinary measure."

