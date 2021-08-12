web only Patrol: Pickup truck kills boy who ran into Evanston street Aug 12, 2021 2 hrs ago Comments Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save EVANSTON (AP) — A pickup truck struck and killed a 2-year-old boy in southwestern Wyoming.The boy, Nico Ringer, had run into a street in downtown Evanston before being hit by the Chevrolet Silverado around 9 p.m. Tuesday, according to the Wyoming Highway Patrol.He was the 64th person killed on Wyoming roadways in 2021, compared to 74 in 2020, and 103 in 2019, KTWO Radio reported. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Pickup Truck Nico Ringer Evanston Motor Vehicle Highway Wyoming Street Ap Patrol Recommended for you Please enable JavaScript to view the comments powered by Disqus. comments powered by Disqus Trending Now Rawlins City Council approves business items 2021 Carbon County Fair Schedule Three new COVID-19 deaths reported Delta variant now dominant COVID strain in Wyoming Enzi’s funeral celebration of faith, family, friends, fishing Latest e-Edition Rawlins eTimes To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Laramie Boomerang Want to keep updated on news headlines? Sign up today! News Updates - Rawlins Times Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! News Updates - Wyoming Business Report Would you like to receive our daily news? Sign up today! You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists