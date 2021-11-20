Permits to cut Christmas trees on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests in southeastern Wyoming and northwest Colorado are available online at Recreation.gov.
Online permit sales are a convenience provided by the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service for visitors as an alternative to in-person transactions at offices.
To buy a Christmas tree permit online, visit Recreation.gov/tree-permits/mbr. It is important to carefully read the overview and need-to-know information prior to buying a permit. The cost of the permit — $10 — plus a $2.50 processing fee will be applied to on-line transactions.
Each permit allows for the cutting of one tree on National Forest System Lands, with a five permit per household limit. Trees must be for personal use, not for resale. Permits from online sales must be printed and displayed on the dash of your vehicle. Tags bought in person must be clearly displayed around the stem of the tree before leaving the cutting area.
The Every Kid Outdoors (EKO) initiative is offering one free Christmas tree permit to fourth-graders who have a valid EKO pass. Vouchers for an EKO pass can be obtained at EveryKidOutdoors.gov. For fourth-graders to get a free tree permit, visit Recreation.gov to apply using the Every Kid Outdoors pass/voucher by checking the box indicating you have a pass and entering the pass or voucher number (a $2.50 processing fee will be applied).
Some areas of the Forest are off-limits to tree cutting or may be difficult to access. Know the regulations or contact the Ranger District in the area where you will be cutting your tree for site-specific information, including road status and area restrictions. Regulations include things like using boughs from the lower section of the tree you cut, not from other live trees.
The Forest Service would like to emphasize that cutting trees is prohibited in all wilderness and developed recreation sites on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests.
Christmas tree cutting has been a treasured tradition on the Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and a permitted forest use for many decades. Tree cutting regulations have been established to maintain a healthy forest environment and sustainable forest management program.
Contact your local Forest Service office for site-specific information and office hours.