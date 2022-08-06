Youth who raise grand and reserve champion swine can count on squealing all the way to the bank when the Carbon County Fair hits its crescendo with the annual Junior Livestock Show.
But first, dozens of competitors had to parade their prime porkers at Wednesday’s Market Swine Show.
Future Farmers of America and 4-H members primped and pampered their pigs for months. After challenging months raising their animals, the Carbon County youth were excited to show off their hard work and impressive results.
“It was kind of hard (to prepare) because (the pigs) are 30 miles from us, so getting out there was a little difficult,” said 13-year-old Willie Latham after showing his gilt. “I think I did pretty good in there, better than any other year. I just hope to do better next year.”
While young, many already have an experienced hand with livestock, especially those with top-ranking animals. Peyton Munroe, whose gilt won for Class 3, said she also has showed horses and steers. And Wednesday wasn’t her first pig show of the season.
“From May to June I’ve been showing at some small shows just to get my pigs out there and get some judging to see what I needed to work on,” said the 18-year-old Munroe. “It prepared me for my county fair and state fair.”
One of the main things judges look for is the weight and muscle on each pig, which showed off the nutritional care given to the animals by their young handlers.
“It took a lot getting all the pigs ready, and the gilt I showed that just won her class, she is a purebred and a spotted so she took a lot of time just to get her filled out,” said Munroe.
The FFA and 4-H members take great pride in their pigs and how they rank. Then there’s getting to know the animals, which each have its own unique personality.
Taking the swine to fairs and shows allows them to continue training in social situations, and interacting with other young people raising animals is one of the valued benefits of FFA and 4-H.
“I had to do a lot of walking, cleaning and making sure the pig had its head up,” said Lily Bustos, adding her favorite part of raising her animals has been “getting to know the personality of the pig and their character.”
Ranelle Hindman is an FFA advisor who said animal shows teach kids how to research and apply what they learn as their animals are judged. This means that each year, they’re able to improve their caretaking and raise more marketable animals.
Parents and advisers like Hindman often were FFA and 4-H youth and provide important support for youth. At the fair, adults also pay it forward by buying animals.
“There’s a lot to it, lots of rides to and from (the barn) to feed and take care of the animal. We put in a lot of time,” said Joe Bustos, Lily’s father.