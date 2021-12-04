While COVID-19 booster shots were being given inside, the Platte Valley Community Center was recently also getting a new patio just outside the large windows off the Great Hall.

The original patio had deteriorated and cracked because of water drainage issues and needed to be replaced, said Randy Raymer, owner of Raymer Construction. To solve the drainage issue, a French drain was installed to remove excess water that accumulates in the area during the winter and wet times.

Then a new larger patio was placed over it.

While the replacement work was being done the patio also was made a bit larger, said Joe Elder, PVCC executive director. The work was paid for from the $62,000 raised at the center’s September fundraiser.

The weather was perfect for a concrete pour, said Raymer. Sixty yards of concrete was used for the enlarged patio. The pour was planned for two days. The concrete work was being done by the crew from BH Contracting of Laramie.

Because of its location, well back from the street behind grass and landscaping, a concrete pumper truck from Capital Concrete Pumping in Cheyenne was needed to move the concrete to the BH crew. Valley Ready Mix provided the concrete.

