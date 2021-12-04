...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 5 PM THIS AFTERNOON
TO 11 AM MST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...West winds 25 to 35 mph with gusts up to 70 mph
expected.
* WHERE...Laramie Valley, Ferris/Seminoe/Shirley Mountains, East
Platte County, Converse County Lower Elevations, Shirley
Basin, Central Carbon County and Central Laramie County.
* WHEN...From 5 PM this afternoon to 11 AM MST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Mainly to transportation. Strong cross winds will be
hazardous to light weight and high profile vehicles, including
campers and tractor trailers.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around
trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of
your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if
you must drive.
A BH Contracting crew was busy recently with a 60-yard concrete pour for a replacement patio at the Platte Valley Community Center.
While COVID-19 booster shots were being given inside, the Platte Valley Community Center was recently also getting a new patio just outside the large windows off the Great Hall.
The original patio had deteriorated and cracked because of water drainage issues and needed to be replaced, said Randy Raymer, owner of Raymer Construction. To solve the drainage issue, a French drain was installed to remove excess water that accumulates in the area during the winter and wet times.
Then a new larger patio was placed over it.
While the replacement work was being done the patio also was made a bit larger, said Joe Elder, PVCC executive director. The work was paid for from the $62,000 raised at the center’s September fundraiser.
The weather was perfect for a concrete pour, said Raymer. Sixty yards of concrete was used for the enlarged patio. The pour was planned for two days. The concrete work was being done by the crew from BH Contracting of Laramie.
Because of its location, well back from the street behind grass and landscaping, a concrete pumper truck from Capital Concrete Pumping in Cheyenne was needed to move the concrete to the BH crew. Valley Ready Mix provided the concrete.