Coming this summer, the Platte Valley will have the community’s first CT medical scanner thanks to a $500,000 gift from the Helmsley Charitable Trust.
Valley residents now drive 42 miles over sometimes icy and windblown roads to access similar medical equipment at Memorial Hospital of Carbon County in Rawlins.
As construction continues to progress on the Platte Valley’s new hospital, the Platte Valley Healthcare Project announced it has received a significant financial grant from the Leona M. and Harry B. Helmsley Charitable Trust of New York City. The money must be used to buy an advanced computed tomography (CT) scanner for the new North Platte Valley Medical Center when it opens.
This money puts PVHP over the hump to buy and install the expensive scanner, along with needed ancillary equipment and supplies and help pay for its service agreement and for staff training, said a press release announcing the award.
The terms of this grant require the scanner be installed prior to the hospital’s opening in the summer.
“Having this kind of diagnostic capability here will help save lives and provide better treatment options for the community,” said Karran Bedwell, a member of the PVHP Medical Advisory Committee. “Having a CT scanner on site will allow providers at the North Platte Valley Medical Center to assess, diagnose and treat patients locally, avoiding unnecessary transfers to tertiary facilities.”
A CT scanner is a high-resolution imaging device that combines a series of X-ray images taken from various angles around the body and uses computer processing to create detailed cross- sectional images of bones, blood vessels and soft tissues.
CT scanning has a wide array of medical diagnostic uses, including for complex traumas such as motor vehicle accidents as well as to detect cancers and vascular diseases that can lead to stroke, pulmonary embolism, aneurysms and kidney failure, according to the press release.
The Helmsley Charitable Trust has a mission to expand health care in rural areas of the United States.
“Our goal is to ensure that people who live in rural America have access to quality health care as close to home as possible,” said Walter Panzirer, a trustee for the trust. “To achieve this, rural hospitals need to be viable, and they need to have up-to-date equipment so patients can receive essential health care services locally. Our equipment initiatives aim to improve healthcare access and healthcare outcomes across the upper Midwest.”