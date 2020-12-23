Saratoga Mayor Pro Tem Bob Keel presented the latest plan for the long-awaited Sergeant Tyler Pickett Memorial Park to the Council at their Dec.1 meeting.
Keel presented two versions of the park layout with an attached cost estimate sheet for consideration. The estimated cost to develop this land into a park is over $550,000. He said it would be built in four phases.
Sergeant Tyler Pickett, a graduate of the Saratoga High School, was killed on June 8, 2008 while serving with the U.S. Army in Iraq.
Saratoga residents, the Saratoga American Legion Post 54 and the town government began working on a memorial to Sgt. Pickett in late 2008.
The Saratoga Town Council purchased the land that would later be set aside for the Pickett Memorial Park, along Pick Pike Road between Veterans Avenue and Richard’s Road, next to the Veterans Island parking lot in January of 2009 for $110,000.
Over the intervening years, plans for the park have moved slowly forward, depending on who was on the council and who was in charge at the American Legion. Responsibility for who would build that park passed back and forth between the Legion and the town council over the ensuing years.
All along, fundraising for the park inched slowly forward until reaching its current balance of just over $30,000. This money is being held by the town in a Wyo Star account. American Legion Post #54 Commander James Olguin sent a letter to the Saratoga Town Council in early October expressing concerns about whether the $30,000 Pickett Park fund monies were secure.
Keel directed the town to respond that the funds were secure, and it was the town’s intention to use those monies to move forward with the engineering plans for the park. The Rawlins-based engineering firm of WLC has been engaged to draft a plan for this memorial park.
ABOUT THE PROPERTY
The town owns the land from the Platte River almost to Richards Road on the east side of the property. The old railroad grade, for the Saratoga and Encampment Railroad, runs along the east side of the park and parking lot property, alongside Richard’s Road.
It is now owned by Dr. Michael Janssen, the owner of the Saratoga Resort. It has been unused and unmaintained since the railroad line was removed. The town has not been able to obtain this narrow piece of property from Janssen. The inclusion of this land in the park would only lengthen the park slightly and add some more grass to it. By ceding this land to the town, Janssen would improve the appearance of the area, make the park slightly bigger and the Veterans Island parking lot would gain another row of parking spaces.
PLANS FOR THE PARK
Chuck Bartlett, with WLC Engineering, has developed two plans for consideration, one that includes the old railroad grade property and one that does not. The addition of the old railroad property to the park does not affect the design of the property and adds very little to the cost of developing the project.
The plan shows the park being developed in four phases at a total estimated cost of just over $556,000. No timeline for the completion of the four phases was given on the plan or at the council meeting.
PHASE ONE
The first phase which is estimated to cost just over $164,000 will involve developing the park property. Eight-foot-wide sidewalks will lead from the north, south and east edges of the property to the center. They will converge on the American Legion Memorial Structure, which will be the center piece of the memorial.
A restroom structure is planned on the south side of the park. This will be the first time a public restroom with indoor plumbing has ever been built on or near the Veterans Island Park.
The bulk of the park land will be covered in grass and watered by an underground sprinkler system. There are no trees shown on this plan. The park area will be enclosed by a buck-and-rail fence. Two monument pads are planned at the east end of the park, for the later placement of two historic military pieces. Both park plans show a diagonal parking area on the north side of the property along Pic Pike Road.
PHASE TWO
Phase-two of this development will install two pavilions for picnicking on the west end of the park. The laying down of the parking lot base course along the south side of the park to stabilize the parking area is also planned for phase-two. The estimated cost of this phase is just over $71,000.
PHASE THREE
Phase-three of this park development will involve the curb and gutter installation, with handicap ramps, around the entire property. It will also involve the laying down of the base course material for the boat ramp parking area on the north west corner of this park land. This parking is being provided for the nearby boat launch. The estimated cost of this phase is just over $81,000.
PHASE FOUR
The fourth phase of the project will be the most expensive. It involves the paving of all the parking areas around this new park, as well as the paving of the parking area in front of the bridge to Veterans Island. This large paving project cost estimate is $239,000. This brings the total cost estimate for the Pickett Park development to $556,000.
FUNDING AND LABOR
With just over $30,000 in the bank for a project estimated to cost half a million-dollars, there was only limited discussion by the council members and no comment by the attending public, including the two newly-elected councilmembers as to how this project could or should be funded.
Keel was optimistic and discussed the possibility of rallying the community to use donated labor to reduce the cost of this project, and there was also some discussion about what the town’s public works employees could do to help.
The price sheet however shows that most of the big-ticket items in this project involve concrete for the curb and gutter, sidewalks, and asphalt for the large parking area that must be done by professionals.
“We are going to try our hardest to make this as financially responsible as possible,” said Keel.
HOW SOON
“This is at the very early stages of that process,” said Keel. “I personally, as a town council person, have a lot of interest in moving forward with this and honoring our veterans, specifically Mr. Tyler Pickett. There is a lot of motivation to find a way to make this possible and get it done, in phases and be sustainable for the town.”
Councilmember D’Ron Campbell seemed surprised by the size of the Pickett Fund and asked if there was any other funding available that could be used for it.
“There is money available that could be used, but to paraphrase Councilman Nelson, just because it is there doesn’t mean it should be used” said Keel. With that comment discussion closed.
ABOUT TYLER E. PICKETT
Tyler E. Pickett was born in Rice Lake Wis. He came to Saratoga with his mother when he was 14-years-old. He graduated from Saratoga High School in 1999 and joined the U.S. Army a year later.
After finishing boot camp, he was assigned to the 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Brigade Combat Team of the 10th Mountain Division (Light Infantry) and was based at Fort Drum, N.Y. He was killed on June 8, 2008 while serving in Iraq.
Staff Sergeant Pickett was 28-years-old when he was killed while stationed in Kirkuk Province. He was killed by an improvised explosive device (IED) that also injured an additional 18 personnel. He was on his second tour in Iraq at the time of his death and had also served a tour in Afghanistan. He is buried in Antwerp, N.Y., at the edge of Fort Drum Military Base.
He is survived by his wife of two years, Kristy, of Antwerp, N.Y.; his mother, Sheri Peterson, of Saratoga; his father, Ed Pickett, of Rice Lake Wis., and a grandfather, Jim Peterson, of Elysian Minn.