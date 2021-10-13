...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON MDT TODAY...
* WHAT...Heavy snow and blowing snow expected. Total snow
accumulations of 4 to 8 inches in the lower elevations and 10
to 15 inches in the mountains. Winds gusting as high as 50
mph. Whiteout conditions possible at times.
* WHERE...Snowy Range and North Snowy Range Foothills including
Arlington and Elk Mountain along Interstate 80 between Laramie
and Rawlins.
* WHEN...Until noon MDT today.
* IMPACTS...Extremely dangerous or impossible travel conditions
due to icy, snow packed roads and near zero visibilities in
falling and blowing snow. Mountain recreation may be life
threatening to those caught unprepared for severe winter
conditions as hikers can easily become disoriented with
hypothermia setting in quickly.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.
The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1.
Prescribed burning planned for Northeast Sierra Madre Range
In coming weeks, Medicine Bow National Forest fire personnel are hoping to conduct prescribed burns in the northwest portion of the Sierra Madre Range. The targeted burns will improve vegetation conditions and wildlife habitat, as well as reduce fire danger by mitigating fuel loading to reduce future fire hazard.
Primary burn units this fall include about 430 acres near Forest Roads 435 and 456 between Jack Creek Campground and the forest boundary. These operations are part of the Divide Peak Prescribed Burn Project. Located on the northern end of the Sierra Madres in Carbon Co., Wyo., this project area is nearly 1,600 acres and includes multiple years of spring/fall burning.
The burn units are located on National Forest System lands managed by the Brush Creek/Hayden Ranger District (BCH), about 18 miles southwest of Saratoga, Wyo. Smoke from the prescribed fires will likely be visible from the Baggs and Saratoga areas.
Daily decisions to burn will be dependent on fuel and weather. For the most up-to-date information pertaining to exact dates, times and locations, follow the Medicine Bow National Forest official social media pages: @FS_MBRTB on Twitter or @FSMBRTB on Facebook.
The burn units are composed mainly of conifer encroached aspen stands consisting of Lodgepole Pine, Engelmann Spruce and Subalpine Fir mix. Fire behavior models will be used to determine the needed organization to safely complete the burns. The fires are expected to burn in a mosaic pattern. Short-term closures during operations may be necessary on adjacent Forest roads.
U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service fire crews will monitor the burn areas until all fires are completely out. Staff will primarily use drip torches to carry out the burning. Necessary smoke permits will be obtained from the State of Wyoming and adhered to throughout the project.
For more information about this project contact Jerod DeLay, acting zone fire management officer, at 307-745-2497 or Blake Creagan, acting zone assistant fire management officer – operations at 307-250-8687.