As the dust settled the morning after candidates prevailed in primary races, they looked ahead to the general election. There are three key races at the state level that will decide whether Republican political leaders will remain in power.
The general election will take place on Nov. 8.
U.S. House: Hageman v. GreyBull
Former President Donald Trump backed the winner of the U.S. House Republican primary race, Harriet Hageman, and his support paid off.
Incumbent Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyoming, was defeated by a landslide. She received only 49,316 votes, as reported in the Wyoming Secretary of State’s unofficial summary, while Hageman was victorious with 113,025.
“Congratulations to Harriet Hageman on her great and very decisive WIN in Wyoming,” Trump wrote on TRUTH Social following the win. “This is a wonderful result for America, and a complete rebuke of the Unselect Committee of political Hacks and Thugs.”
The three other contenders came nowhere near the two rivals in the U.S. House race. Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, received the third-highest number of votes at 4,505, Denton Knapp came in fourth with 2,258 votes, and Robyn Belinskey was last at 1,305.
Lynette GreyBull won the Democratic primary election against two competitors for the sole U.S. House seat, and will face Hageman. She received 4,503 votes, while Meghan Jensen and Steve Helling brought in less than 3,000 votes combined.
Constitution Party candidate Marissa Selvig and registered independent candidate Casey Hardison are also set to be on the November U.S. House ballot.
Governor: Gordon v. Livingston
The Republican incumbent, Gov. Mark Gordon, easily won his primary race. He defeated three challengers with 101,092 votes, and told the Wyoming Tribune Eagle he will keep working for constituents’ support heading into the general election.
“We take nothing for granted,” Gordon said in a phone call from his election party in Buffalo. “I’ve always fought for every election, that’s just the way Jennie and I are. We want to make sure that we do the best job we can.”
Rival Brent Bien received less than half of the votes Gordon did, managing to secure 48,549. He was followed by Rex Rammell with 9,373, and James Scott Quick with 4,725 across the state’s 23 counties
Theresa Livingston achieved success in the Democratic primary, and brought in 4,989 voters. She defeated Rex Wilde, who received 2,016. There were 214 write-ins.
She’s said Wednesday she’s looking forward to competing with Gordon for Wyoming votes on Nov. 8.
“It’s going to be a good election,” she told the WTE. “I hope it’s really positive. I want people to talk about what they’re going to do instead of bad-mouthing other candidates.”
State Superintendent: Degenfelder v. Maldonado
Despite Gordon’s success, another Republican incumbent at the state level fell to a challenger in the primary.
State Superintendent of Public Instruction Brian Schroeder lost less than a year after he was appointed by the governor, and the difference was fewer than 4,000 votes.
Megan Degenfelder won the primary election with 59,301 votes, and Schroeder fell short with 55,746.
“It’s just so humbling, realizing all of the support that we received across the state,” Degenfelder told the WTE on Wednesday. “We had hundreds of individual donors, 90% of which were based in Wyoming, and just dozens of volunteers and folks around the state.”
She said it was amazing to see the grassroots effort come to fruition, and she plans to keep the momentum going as the general election approaches. Degenfelder is set to run against the sole Democratic candidate for state superintendent, Sergio Maldonado Sr.
Robert White III and Jennifer Zerba were also vying for the position in the Wyoming Department of Education, but received only 4,392 and 13,656 votes, respectively, in the GOP primary.
Other statewide races
While Republican state secretary and state treasurer candidates who won Tuesday night will not face Democrats on Nov. 8, there were notable successes by two Trump-endorsed candidates.
State Rep. Chuck Gray, R-Casper, defeated his rival, Sen. Tara Nethercott, R-Cheyenne, in the Secretary of State race with 75,938 votes. She received 63,044, but it was not enough to head into the general election. They were both campaigning for the seat along with Mark Armstrong, who received 14,292 votes.
Gray took to Twitter the day after the election and thanked the people of Wyoming for their support.
“I am honored and humbled by our victory last night,” he wrote. “This is the people of Wyoming’s victory. Thank you to those who voted yesterday and made their voices known.”
Incumbent Curt Meier took home a win in the state treasurer’s race. His 97,489 votes bested Bill Gallop’s 40,643.