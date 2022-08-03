CHEYENNE — A former Cheyenne day care worker convicted in the death of an 8-month-old girl received probation Monday in Laramie County District Court. Kristina Eileen Croy was sentenced to five years of probation, with a suspended sentence of five to seven years imprisonment, by Laramie County District Judge Peter Froelicher.

She was also ordered to pay $5,482.04 in restitution.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus